Shocking leak: Grand Theft Auto 6 could be delayed again

I’m literally shaking, crying, and throwing up because we just got yet another leak that Grand Theft Auto 6 may be delayed. Again.

The wait for GTA 6 has become one of the longest-running memes ever, with every TikTok and YouTube comment writing out the completely unorginial “we got _____ before Grand Theft Auto 6” joke. But I don’t blame the masses: GTA 6 has been a long time coming.

Exactly how long? Well, GTA 5 came out in 2013, which means it’s been well over a decade of waiting. GTA 6 was then announced in 2022, which meant it took fans about nine years to get any word of the game even existing. After we heard of its existence, Rockstar basically refused to give any information.

We didn’t get the first trailer until December 2023. And it basically told us nothing we didn’t already know from some massive leaks beforehand. In fact, it told us less than what we already knew.

Rockstar claimed that it was coming in the fall of 2025, but we weren’t getting any good insight into the game as we waited. Fans tried to be patient but there were rumors of a delay. Of course. Then, in the spring of 2025, developers announced the delay.

This puts us at May 26, 2026.

However, insiders are now claiming that the game will reach this target after all.

Grand Theft Auto 6 may be delayed again

Image by Rockstar

A conversation unfolded on X (formerly Twitter) that has left gamers worried that GTA 6 will be released later than May 2026.

Kiwi Talkz podcast host Reece Reilly recently discussed with another user on X that there have been “conflicting reports” from Rockstar developers about the release date. At this point, Reilly claimed that the release date isn’t guaranteed.

According to Reilly, the game is likely close to being done, but may require more testing to ensure it meets gamers’ expectations after such a long wait.

While this wouldn’t be surprising, we should note that Rockstar’s website still has the original release date of May 26, 2026. So don’t panic just yet. Reilly himself is also quick to point out that many websites are running with these rumors as fact.

“I get that these gaming outlets are struggling and need to make money and I am sympathetic to their dilemma, but these articles are kind of a nothing burger,” he said.

I agree, since this is not anything new if true. Still, I can’t resist.

“All I will say is hope for the best and prepare for the worst regarding GTA 6’s release date and before anyone asks…. No I haven’t heard anything solid regarding GTA 6 on Switch 2, nor do I know the release date for RDR2 for Switch 2, Series S/X and PS5 (but they 100% exist),” he added.

Don’t worry, I don’t give a crap about GTA 6 being on the Switch 2. Or any other AAA game for that matter.

