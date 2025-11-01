I think I’ll wait to buy the Anbernic DS after the specs leak

I’ve been sitting on this for a few days, but I think I’ll hold off on buying the Anbernic DS. When it was first announced, a sub-$100 budget-friendly DS handheld sounded fantastic. I already enjoy the MagicX Zero 40, but as more information has leaked out, I think I’m putting my wallet away.

Initially, eagle-eyed enthusiasts spotted an early listing for the Anbernic DS on AliExpress. However, I wasn’t quite sure whether or not the store in question had just jumped the gun. Then, a now-deleted image was found on the site, featuring the full specs run-down.

A bigger issue was that it was over $100 (presumably to do with tariffs), and it’s sporting a much older chip than anticipated.

The RK3568 is not exactly the most powerful chip in the world, even in the budget space. So when Anbernic showed off 3DS games running in some capacity, it got hopes up, but taking a second to think about it, it’s obvious why they chose what they did. Shovel Knight isn’t exactly taxing on hardware now, is it?

While the system will be absolutely more than capable of playing original DS games and even PSP titles, I’m just going to sit this one out first. The screen specs, which have been speculated about since it was announced, don’t work well with integer scaling. This means that the low-resolution, 480p screens will have to make some compromises, like letterboxing, with how they display things if you decide to upscale anything.

I don’t care that the Anbernic DS is weak, it’s the screens

I don’t mind a weaker device, like the MagicX Zero 40 is a weaker device, but it has no issues with running games and Android at the same time. The difference being, it doesn’t have two screens to power, just one thin one. I just don’t want to compromise on the overall experience if I can avoid it.

Recently, I began playing a fan-made Pokémon hack on the Retroid Pocket Classic. As the GBA didn’t have a 1:1 aspect ratio like the original Game Boy, I have to contend with letterboxing around the edges. If the Anbernic DS is running Android and not the company’s own flavor of Linux, like on the GBA and SP clones, I’d suspect even more compromises somewhere along the line.

The dual-screen emulator wars are just heating up, as people begin to get their Ayn Thors and Ayaneo Pocket DS. Reactions from those handhelds have been people saying that it’s possibly the last device they buy, and I couldn’t be any more jealous.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy