New Leaf Blower Co. trailer reveals release date & has me asking if this is one elaborate psyop

I’m not convinced that these simulator games aren’t a psyop. You know, a higher power is supplanting things into our heads through different methods to influence thinking. The latest, Leaf Blower Co., looks innocent on the surface, but it’s weird, right?

The new game from LifT Games is actually an overhaul of an earlier prototype that was supposed to hit Early Access on Steam. Originally called Leaf It To Me, LifT Games scrapped that launch and worked on putting together a complete game.

It’s got all the hallmarks of one of these types of games, in the same vein as PowerWash Simulator or 2013’s Viscera Cleanup Detail, wherein you work a job that’s actually “relaxing”. It’s one of its main selling points, as you blow leaves around and complete various tasks to do with… leaf blowing.

Leaf Blower Co. is set to hit later this month, on November 17. There’s a demo on Steam right now if you’re that excited.

Outside of my brain making an impossibly niche David Firth reference about Washing Machine Emulator and screaming SAMBARINO, I’m just convinced that these games are a psyop, man. No, it’s not the near ounce of weed consumed this weekend or the suspicious black mould in the corner of my room whispering in my ears. Why are we flocking to these games?

When Goat Simulator hit in 2014, it was a funny response to the rising popularity of Farming Simulator and the various public transport games at the time. For whatever reason, people with the knowledge and skill to develop games looked at that and said, “Yeah, let’s make them work jobs.”

Leaf Blower Co. is convincing me this is all part of the plan

Farming, Flight Train, and even games like Euro and American Truck Simulator, I fully understand. Unless you’re in those jobs or have the capabilities to work them, some of us will never drive a train between two miserable stations within the UK’s backside. Let alone a commercial flight. Some of us just like vehicles a little more than others (I say, terrified of cars).

But why have we shrank back from simulating things none of us can do regularly? Why are we all being trained or made to think that manual, menial labor is “fun” and “relaxing”? I power-washed my yard two weeks ago, and let me tell you, it’s not all it’s cracked up to be.

Between games like Leaf Blower Co. and Powerwash Simulator 2 (it’s got a sequel!), if you argued it convincingly enough, I’d fully believe that the ruling class is training us to do these jobs for them once we’re all in bunkers in a desolate world.

However, it’s more than likely that some of us who are creatively bankrupt, making games about leaf blowing, is just where the games industry is at. I don’t know, am I so out of touch that I’m not seeing the bigger picture? I know I can start to see why people believe in conspiracy theories, because the reality is probably just too dull.

