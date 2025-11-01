Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection difficulty has the FGC crashing out

The long-awaited Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection is here, but it has arrived with some issues. The most concerning one? It has left even long-time players feeling like they suck due to the game’s incredible difficulty.

This bot issue was brought to my attention by a fellow Escapist editor who seemed honestly a bit relieved to find out that this was a growing concern in the FGC and not just him being terrible at the game.

FGC growing frustrated with OP bots in Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection

The Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection is meant to be a bit of a trip down memory lane. It includes all of the old-school arcade and console games along with never-before-seen content and commentary from the original developers. It’s one of those games that you prefer to just play alone in your room while eating a bag of chips and not wearing pants.

The good ol’ days.

The issue? The bots that you face while playing alone are nearly impossible to fight.

All across the internet, the FGC has reported that even bots set to lower difficulty modes are basically godlike and able to read almost every move you send their way.

Said one angry player on Steam: “I’ve noticed that choosing Very Easy or Very Hard difficulty doesn’t really matter as the bots read your movements and respond to them with 99.8% accuracy either way. I’ve played on all platforms, heck, even on PSX, a port straight from Japan, and there was no such thing. The difficulty system worked well.

“Here, it’s simply broken. It doesn’t exist, so I don’t know why such an option is even there. If this is the arcade difficulty, then they could at least make it HD like it’s on the arcade, but they didn’t. Don’t buy this.”

As you’d expect, there are also plenty of old-school Mortal Kombat fans claiming that this is a skill issue. Apparently, the arcade games were just as impossible back in the day. I’d argue that maybe they sucked butt at arcade games when they were greasy, grubby tweens at the local arcade and weren’t as good at gaming as they remember.

When told that the original games were just as impossible, one player on Reddit responded: “I know, and it’s always infuriated me since I was a kid playing these games. I like playing them against friends, but just once, I wish a rerelease of the older games would make a simple arcade playthrough not the most miserable experience known to man.”

Well, jury is still out: Is the difficulty setting broken or is it just harkening back to the old days when games were apparently impossible to play to get more quarters out of you?

Either way, it appears that it’s not too enjoyable in 2025.







