Nintendo Switch 2 has outpaced PS4 and PS5 already, but the best is yet to come

In case you missed it, the Nintendo Switch 2 launched earlier this year, and it’s selling by the bucketload.

Nintendo’s second stab at the hybrid console (third if you count the Wii U) has hit 10 million sales by the end of September, putting it some way ahead of its predecessor, as well as PS4 and PS5.

As per VGC, the first Switch sold 4.7 million units in its first two quarters on sale, while the PS4 and PS5 hit 7.5 million and 7.8 million, respectively. And yet, things are only likely to get better for Nintendo.

Why Switch 2’s 10 Million sales are just the start

The numbers come from Nintendo’s own financial results, and have been promising enough for the company to raise its forecast from 15 million sales to 19 million in the current business year, and Nintendo even acknowledged stock has been harder to come by in Japan (where it sold 2.35 million units).

And yet, as I sit here looking at my Switch 2, I can’t help but feel we’re nowhere near an apex for this system yet. We’ve had some very, very good exclusives so far, from Donkey Kong Bananza to Mario Kart World, but there are plenty more heavy-hitters to come.

Before the end of 2025 is here, we’ll have Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and Kirby Air Riders from Nintendo first-party teams, and that’s saying nothing of third-party support (please go play Wild Hearts S, people, I need a sequel).

Then there’s the unknowns. The big one, naturally, is Mario. I’m not saying I’d give anything for a Super Mario Odyssey sequel, but I’m not not saying that, and given how Animal Crossing has sold gangbusters, I’m not sure how much the Switch 2 update will satiate fans waiting for a, uh, ‘New Horizon’.

The Legend of Zelda is enjoying a well-earned break after two generational titles in Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom (both of which play better on Switch 2), but when will Link pop up again?

Pokémon Legends Z-A is already here, sure, but Gen 10 will undoubtedly sell consoles like hot cakes, and then there’s the potential for other RPGs like a Xenoblade return.

Add to that other instantly-recognizable franchises like Pikmin, Luigi’s Mansion, Star Fox, and more, and the Switch 2 could go beyond just about everyone’s wildest expectations.

None of this is new, but it’s a marked difference from Switch 1’s initial software rollout. Within nine months of the console’s launch, we had Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and the console’s best-selling title in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. For Switch 2 to blaze right past its predecessor with only one of those franchises making an appearance so far is, frankly, ridiculous – in the best way.

