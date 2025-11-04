Old School RuneScape’s Trout Man legend ends with a whimper

For the last month, there’s been one player in Old School RuneScape who set the goal to consume 500,000 trouts. There wasn’t much of an explanation behind why, just one of those weird online game happenings. However, as Louisifer ate his fish, he began to accumulate more donations from the adoring crowds.

As he hit his goal, players opted to start donating gold instead of fish. Why? From what I can see, it was just a funny alternative. Either way, Louisifer had managed to gain 1.1 billion gold. Now, Louisifer on Facebook stated that he had gambled it all away.

In a bizarre twist, Louisifer had participated in rule-breaking games of chance with other players, spending 5 million in a screenshot posted to Reddit. Just 12 days before, he was featured on official Old School RuneScape advertisements on social media, but has now broken one of the core rules of the game.

There’s gambling in RuneScape?

Games of chance inside of Old School RuneScape have been a thing for quite some time, and are entirely player-run. These include “chucking”, or players betting on themselves to win a player-versus-player fight. Others, like Hot or Cold, see players gamble on what color flower will be planted. If it’s red or orange, that’s hot, but blue and purple are cold.

It’s not too clear what Louisifer was gambling on, but it mustn’t have gone too well to announce that you’ve spent 1.1 billion and are “signing out” after a few beers.

Players react to Trout Man’s gambling downfall

Reactions online range from laughing at the misfortune or calling for Louisifer to be banned from the game. One user wrote:

“This is actually so much funnier and better than if he had just eaten the trout.”

Another joked that if they were given a few weeks, they’d repeat the same feat with salmon. One more added:

“Jagex promoted trout man, therefore Jagex approves of gambling. I’m going to copy my hero!”

However, the harsher calls for bans include a complete permanent ban and a crackdown on “clan hall casinos”:

“[The] only good outcome that could come from this now is for Jagex to check his account, perm ban him, and start cracking down on the clan hall casinos[. Hopefully, ]this helps bring some awareness to the mod team.

“Even their social media team got duped by trout man…”

It’s funnier still when you consider that Jagex itself just made moves to remove all microtransactions from the RuneScape 3, including its gambling-adjacent Treasure Hunter rewards system.

