PIONER’s Open Beta offers up to 30 hours of gameplay to really get feedback on the game

Serbian studio GFA Games has launched the PIONER Open Beta, with the aim of getting a lot of feedback from players during that time. The PIONER Open Beta remarkably has over 30 hours of gameplay available to those giving it a shot, which really gives you a good taste of what to expect from the game when it launches on its yet to be revealed 2025 release date. The Open Beta is expected to run from November 4th at 2 PM CET to November 11 at 2 PM CET.

For those venturing in, there will be a lot of content. The developers say the following:

Around 30 Hours of Gameplay

Story Campaign (Acts I–V): Experience the full narrative arc, introducing key factions, locations, and mysteries of the island.

Raid: “Manufacture”: A large-scale PvE activity designed to test coordination, skill, and firepower.

Training Raid: “Crash Site”: A guided introduction to raid mechanics and team-based encounters.

Carnage Tournament: Compete in Carnage — PIONER’s unique tactical card mini-game, featuring collectible decks, rewards, and ranked matches.

Global Quests: Three large-scale missions, including a World Boss encounter integrated into one of the storylines.

PvP Deathmatch: Players will fight for glory, carving their path to become the ultimate Legend of Tartarus Island.

Expanded World Content: Updated and enhanced questlines across Rogue Wastelands and Murky Swamps, now featuring improved pacing, rewards, and exploration flow.

You’ll easily get to see the core of the game, with its Stalker meets Destiny vibes. There’s also a gist of how the story progresses the way it does in its post-apocalyptic world. There will even be an MMO-like raid to test the group coordination aspects of the game. There’s also a custom-made card game, so you can have something to do and collect on the side, which is handy for any of you who like Kingdom Come’s and Witcher’s card games on the side.

For those who played previous tests, you might notice a few differences. There’s better world content on the game’s currently available two maps. The way the quest chains flow and general map maneuverability appear to have changed a lot. So, it’s refreshing for you guys to test out too.

If you’re interested, you can check out the Open Beta over on Steam and join the playtest. For those looking to play on console, the game will release on console at a planned but unspecified future date.

