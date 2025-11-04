These are the Pokémon that dataminers believe are in the Pokémon Legends: Z-A DLC

Pokémon Legends: Z-A looks like crap, but the gameplay has been enough to win over Pokémon fanboys for another year. Now, a dataminer has uncovered the long list of Pokémon allegedly coming with the DLC.
Even before Z-A came out, Nintendo announced some paid DLC (clearly unable to give up the chance at more money). However, most Pokémon fans are done with the main story by now and are waiting for more to do, even if it costs money.
Which Pokémon are in Pokémon Legends: Z-A DLC?
According to dataminer Mattyoukhana, there may be 138 returning Pokémon as well as 19 new Mega Evolutions. Just keep in mind, this is a datamine – it’s likely pretty accurate but nothing is confirmed yet.
Returning Pokemon
- Jigglypuff
- Wigglytuff
- Zubat
- Golbat
- Meowth
- Alolan Meowth
- Galarian Meowth
- Persian
- Alolan Persian
- Mankey
- Machamp
- Farfetch’d
- Alolan Farfetch’d
- Cubone
- Marowak
- Alolan Marowak
- Mr. Mime
- Galarian Mr. Mime
- Porygon
- Crobat
- Igglybuff
- Qwilfish
- Hisuian Qwilfish
- Porygon2
- Treecko
- Grovyle
- Sceptile (Mega)
- Torchic
- Combusken
- Blaziken (Mega)
- Mudkip
- Marshtomp
- Swampert (Mega)
- Gulpin
- Swalot
- Spoink
- Grumpig
- Zangoose
- Sceptile
- Feebas
- Milotic
- Kecleon
- Chimecho
- Latias (Mega)
- Latios (Mega)
- Kyogre (Primal)
- Groudon (Primal)
- Rayquaza (Mega)
- Starly
- Staravia
- Staraptor
- Chingling
- Mime Jr.
- Porygon-Z
- Rotom (multiple forms)
- Heatran
- Darkrai
- Purrloin
- Liepard
- Munna
- Musharna
- Throh
- Sawk
- Yamask
- Galarian Yamask
- Cofagrigus
- Foongus
- Amoonguss
- Cryogonal
- Golett
- Golurk
- Cobalion
- Terrakion
- Virizion
- Keldeo (Ordinary and Resolute)
- Meloetta (Aria and Pirouette)
- Genesect (all forms)
- Crabrawler
- Crabominable
- Wimpod
- Galisopod
- Sandygast
- Palossand
- Mimikyu
- Magearna (Original Color form too)
- Marshadow
- Zeraora
- Meltan
- Melmetal
- Rookidee
- Corvisquire
- Corviknight
- Nickit
- Thievul
- Toxel
- Toxtricity (both forms)
- Colobbopus
- Grapploct
- Perrserker
- Sirfetch’d
- Mr. Rime
- Runerigus
- Indeedee
- Morpeko
- Kleavor
- Overqwil
- Fidough
- Dachsbun
- Squawkabilly (all forms)
- Nacli
- Naclstack
- Garganacl
- Characadet
- Armarouge
- Ceruledge
- Maschiff
- Mabosstiff
- Shroodle
- Grafaiai
- Capsakid
- Scovillain
- Tinkatink
- Tinkatuff
- Tinkaton
- Cyclizar
- Glimmet
- Glimmora
- Greavard
- Houndstone
- Flamigo
- Dondozo
- Tatsugiri (all forms)
- Annihilape
- Frigibax
- Arctibax
- Baxcalibur
- Gimmighoul (both forms)
- Gholdengo
New Mega Evolutions
- Mega Raichu X
- Mega Raichu Y
- Mega Chimecho
- Mega Absol
- Mega Staraptor
- Mega Garchomp
- Mega Lucario
- Mega Heatran
- Mega Darkrai
- Mega Golurk
- Mega Meowstic
- Mega Crabominable
- Mega Golisopod
- Mega Magearna
- Mega Zeraora
- Mega Scovillain
- Mega Glimmora
- Mega Tatsugiri
- Mega Baxcalibur
For now, these are just rumors. Things can change from now until the DLC releases.
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Last Updated On: Nov 4, 2025 10:31 pm CET