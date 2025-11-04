These are the Pokémon that dataminers believe are in the Pokémon Legends: Z-A DLC

Pokémon Legends: Z-A looks like crap, but the gameplay has been enough to win over Pokémon fanboys for another year. Now, a dataminer has uncovered the long list of Pokémon allegedly coming with the DLC.

Even before Z-A came out, Nintendo announced some paid DLC (clearly unable to give up the chance at more money). However, most Pokémon fans are done with the main story by now and are waiting for more to do, even if it costs money.

Which Pokémon are in Pokémon Legends: Z-A DLC?

Image Credit: Pokemon

According to dataminer Mattyoukhana, there may be 138 returning Pokémon as well as 19 new Mega Evolutions. Just keep in mind, this is a datamine – it’s likely pretty accurate but nothing is confirmed yet.

Returning Pokemon

Jigglypuff

Wigglytuff

Zubat

Golbat

Meowth

Alolan Meowth

Galarian Meowth

Persian

Alolan Persian

Mankey

Machamp

Farfetch’d

Alolan Farfetch’d

Cubone

Marowak

Alolan Marowak

Mr. Mime

Galarian Mr. Mime

Porygon

Crobat

Igglybuff

Qwilfish

Hisuian Qwilfish

Porygon2

Treecko

Grovyle

Sceptile (Mega)

Torchic

Combusken

Blaziken (Mega)

Mudkip

Marshtomp

Swampert (Mega)

Gulpin

Swalot

Spoink

Grumpig

Zangoose

Sceptile

Feebas

Milotic

Kecleon

Chimecho

Latias (Mega)

Latios (Mega)

Kyogre (Primal)

Groudon (Primal)

Rayquaza (Mega)

Starly

Staravia

Staraptor

Chingling

Mime Jr.

Porygon-Z

Rotom (multiple forms)

Heatran

Darkrai

Purrloin

Liepard

Munna

Musharna

Throh

Sawk

Yamask

Galarian Yamask

Cofagrigus

Foongus

Amoonguss

Cryogonal

Golett

Golurk

Cobalion

Terrakion

Virizion

Keldeo (Ordinary and Resolute)

Meloetta (Aria and Pirouette)

Genesect (all forms)

Crabrawler

Crabominable

Wimpod

Galisopod

Sandygast

Palossand

Mimikyu

Magearna (Original Color form too)

Marshadow

Zeraora

Meltan

Melmetal

Rookidee

Corvisquire

Corviknight

Nickit

Thievul

Toxel

Toxtricity (both forms)

Colobbopus

Grapploct

Perrserker

Sirfetch’d

Mr. Rime

Runerigus

Indeedee

Morpeko

Kleavor

Overqwil

Fidough

Dachsbun

Squawkabilly (all forms)

Nacli

Naclstack

Garganacl

Characadet

Armarouge

Ceruledge

Maschiff

Mabosstiff

Shroodle

Grafaiai

Capsakid

Scovillain

Tinkatink

Tinkatuff

Tinkaton

Cyclizar

Glimmet

Glimmora

Greavard

Houndstone

Flamigo

Dondozo

Tatsugiri (all forms)

Annihilape

Frigibax

Arctibax

Baxcalibur

Gimmighoul (both forms)

Gholdengo

Image Credit: Pokémon

New Mega Evolutions

Mega Raichu X

Mega Raichu Y

Mega Chimecho

Mega Absol

Mega Staraptor

Mega Garchomp

Mega Lucario

Mega Heatran

Mega Darkrai

Mega Golurk

Mega Meowstic

Mega Crabominable

Mega Golisopod

Mega Magearna

Mega Zeraora

Mega Scovillain

Mega Glimmora

Mega Tatsugiri

Mega Baxcalibur

For now, these are just rumors. Things can change from now until the DLC releases.

