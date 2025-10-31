Port house QUByte has cracked PlayStation 1 for its emulator

QUByte, a porting house and developer based in Brazil, has announced it’s cracked PlayStation 1 emulation on its in-house emulator. The studio is best known for bringing games to other platforms, and has recently begun to bring retro games to modern systems.

PlayStation 1 games are coming to the QUByte Emulation Engine (QEE)!



At QUByte, we’ve always loved bringing retro classics back to life, and now we’re taking another big step in game preservation by adding PlayStation 1 support to the QEE!



A new milestone for emulation fans and… pic.twitter.com/Swzf8mNawf — QUByte Interactive (@qubytegames) October 30, 2025

So far, its resume in the retro space includes collections of beat ’em ups like First and Second Samurai, Glover for the Nintendo 64, and Radical Rex from the Super Nintendo. Now it plans to bring a whole host of original PlayStation games to modern machines with its tech.

QUByte’s announcement confuses some

It’s also incredibly illuminating how some fans have uncovered this and simply don’t understand how this is allowed. Creating an emulator for something isn’t illegal. It never was, it’s why when you go onto official app stores like Google Play or iOS, emulators won’t feature actual games. They’ll feature homebrew, offering the tech without the pieces to do what you’d want.

On X, two users caught my eye right at the top of the responses. One clearly didn’t understand that by making the emulator, QUByte wasn’t then going to be bringing anything and everything to different platforms. Another doesn’t understand how “Sony allowed this?“

Official emulators are a real thing

Creating internal emulators isn’t new, and has actually been par for the course for a lot of these ports. For instance, some much older PC games actually bundle in DOSBox or an equivalent to get around the intricacies of trying to run them natively in a modern environment. Nintendo itself had to build some kind of emulator for its NES and SNES Mini hardware. It was caught using these at its own museum.

Internal emulators can get complicated

In fact, it can get quite complicated, as the people behind Limited Run Games will no doubt understand. Six months ago, it was found that their internal emulator, the Carbon Engine, is actually a mix of software under the GPL license. If software covered by the GPL isn’t actively open source, it violates that license.

How this will work is much like any other porting job. QUByte will have to go out and get permissions and do business deals to obtain the licenses necessary to port the game. Such as the following three games that it intends to bring to modern systems:

Invasion from Beyond (B-Movie in Europe)

Motor Mash

One

