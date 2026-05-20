The Raiden Fighters Remix Collection’s latest patch changes up the FPS to make things buttery smooth

As a long-time Raiden player, and some (me at least) would say expert, any update that fundamentally changes how one of the games plays is of immense interest.

The new v1.1 patch for Raiden Fighters Remix Collection, which was released to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the classic shmup brings a unique option to play the game in 54FPS in addition to the standard 60FPS the game normally runs at.

If you know the arcade hardware and learned the game on this, it’s a massive deal, as OG Raiden Fighters ran at 54FPS on a CRT, so playing at 60 FPS native on PlayStation or Switch feels off to experienced players.

There were ways used FPSLocker to get it closer to the mark, but as that hack only works in 5FPS increments, the closest you could get was 55FPS. Close, but no cigar, my friends. 54FPS is where the party is at.

Many arcade games of the time ran between 54 and 55 FPS, including classics such as NBA Jam, so while it might not matter in the slightest to anybody picking up and playing for the first time, to the retro crowd, these games are inherently aimed at; it’s a big deal playing at 60.

It’s that whole retro gaming feeling that the game isn’t as good as you remember, isn’t quite as responsive or feels too twitchy. It’s not you; it’s the game playing differently from how it was designed to be played on the hardware of the time.

Anyway, they’ve added it now, so the shoot ’em-up community thanks you!

Update Ver. 1.1 Includes:



New Rendering Speed (Frame Rate) Selection Option Players can now choose their preferred rendering speed for smoother gameplay performance.

Players can now choose their preferred rendering speed for smoother gameplay performance. New 54 FPS Setting Added In addition to the existing 60 FPS option, a new 54 FPS setting has been added, offering players greater flexibility in how they experience the game.

In addition to the existing 60 FPS option, a new 54 FPS setting has been added, offering players greater flexibility in how they experience the game. Minor Display-Related Bug Fixes Several small visual and display issues have been corrected to improve overall presentation and gameplay stability.

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