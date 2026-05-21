Riftbound set rotation confirmed via Dave Guskin interview with Rich Phu

Riftbound game director, Dave Guskin has outlined how set rotation will work in the game’s standard format, giving players the clearest picture yet of the long-term competitive structure of Riot’s physical TCG.

When does Riftbound set rotation start and what rotates out?

The first rotation is set to trigger with Set 10, which, based on the current release cadence of four sets per year, lands at the start of 2028. When that rotation hits, Proving Grounds, Origins, and all sets released during the 2026 calendar year will cycle out of the standard format together in one wave. This means that the recently released Spiritforged, the current set Unleashed, and the t Vendetta will leave the current circuit. It will also remove Radiance, which is due to be released on October 23rd.

After that initial clear-out, the pattern becomes consistent. At the start of each subsequent year, the four oldest sets from the previous year will rotate out as new content arrives. The target format size is five to eight sets at any given time, which Guskin described as the balance between keeping the game from feeling solved and avoiding the complexity that comes from having too many Legends legal at once.

Rotation does not mean older cards go to waste. Riot has confirmed its intention to maintain a separate internal format for older cards, meaning players who have invested in established collections are not forced to keep buying into new sets just to keep playing. It could be like Hearthstone, where there’s an unrestricted format, where players can use out-of-set cards and decks to play old builds and decks. Or it could be something entirely new.

There’s obviously collector value for players too, but most won’t be reprinted, at least not for a good while. It means that once a set expires, and the reprints stop, the value for some of the overnumbered, signatures, or other rarer and epics will go in value as those cards become rarer to find.

The news comes from Dave Guskin speaking to The Rich Phu at RQ Sydney on his YouTube channel. The set rotation discussion runs from around 08:00 to 12:00 in the video. The interview also covers reprints, new products from Unleashed including the Vault and the Ultimate Rarity Baron Nashor failings versus Signature pulls, the Riftbound versus LoL community dynamic, themed sets based on LoL lore, potential Valorant crossover ideas, and more.

, including the Vault and the Ultimate Rarity Baron Nashor,

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