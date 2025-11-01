GTA 6 dev Rockstar goes gangster as it fires dozens of staff for “gross misconduct” – Take Two supportive but union says its “flagrant contempt for the law”

And we were having such a lovely day. Halloween is over, the sun was out, and we were already looking forward to Christmas, and then, BAM, corporations gonna corpo. And to think I was just about to crack open a beer and watch the game.

Bloomberg has delayed that for me (paywall, sorry), at least for a while, as it is reporting that Rockstar has just terminated the contracts of 30-40 of its devs, all of whom were fired for “misconduct” but which a British Union has said was purely down to “prevent the workers from unionizing.”

“Rockstar has just carried out one of the most blatant and ruthless acts of union busting in the history of the games industry,” Alex Marshall, president of the IWGB, said in a statement. “This flagrant contempt for the law and for the lives of the workers who bring in their billions is an insult to their fans and the global industry.”

While the reason for the misconduct is not yet public, we are sure that a few LinkedIn posts in the coming hours and days will probably clear that up. It seems extreme that the IWGB would choose to comment if it was unsure that this was anything other than a “union-busting move.

Grand Theft Auto VI‘s publisher has also gone on the record with a spokesperson, Alan Lewis, being quoted on Bloomberg as saying that the cull was “for gross misconduct, and for no other reason” and that Take Two “fully support Rockstar’s ambitions and approach.”

This could get awkward in much the same way the airing of Krafton’s dirty laundry happened when they cannoned out the management team at Subnautica earlier in the year.

Ultimately, GTA 6 won’t be harmed financially by this, but at the very least, right now, it is not a good look.

We are reaching out to Rockstar and Take Two as we speak, and will update with anything that comes in.

What is union busting?

Union busting is when a company or organisation tries to stop its workers from forming, joining, or supporting a trade union. This can involve discouraging staff from talking to union reps, spreading misinformation about what unions do, pressuring or threatening employees who show interest in organising, or creating workplace rules that make union activity harder. The aim is to keep workers from gaining collective bargaining power, so management can maintain full control over pay, conditions, and workplace decisions.

