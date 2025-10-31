Saudi Arabia’s attempt at controlling the Olympic Esports Games has been thwarted, but will the cringe persist?

It’s safe to say that nobody really wanted esports in the Olympics – at least not how the International Olympics Comittee (IOC) envisioned it. However, I think the esports community has been even more against Saudi Arabia’s control of the struggling industry, which has made the recent news a bit of a W for esports.

It was announced earlier this week that the IOC and Saudi Arabian government have canceled a 12-year deal the two had regarding the operation of the Olympic Esports Games. It was initially signed in July 2024, according to The Esports Advocate report, but now the IOC plans to forge ahead with its own plans for esports at the Olympics.

And let’s hope it’s not just sports VR games.

What happened between the Olympics and Saudi Arabia with esports?

The IOC released a statement on October 30th that outlined the disagreements between the committee and Saudi Arabian representatives.

“Recently, the two parties and the Esports World Cup Foundation sat down again and reviewed this initiative. They mutually agreed that they will end their cooperation on the Olympic Esports Games,” the statement reads. “At the same time, both parties are committed to pursuing their own esports ambitions on separate paths.”

For the IOC, this means a “new approach” to the Olympic Esports Games. For Saudi Arabia, I guess this means continuing to take over every esports tournament and company and paying teams to participate in their events.

According to Esports Advocate, the Olympic Esports Games was delayed to 2027 earlier this year. This was in hopes that the involved parties could formulate some type of plan together. Then, in August, the Esports World Cup Federation announced the Esports Nations Cup, a new tournament for competing nations (and money for participating, of course). It seemed as though Saudi Arabia was making its own plans separate from the Olympics.

According to inside sources, the disagreements stemmed from Saudi Arabia not wanting the International Esports Federation and Global Esports Federation involved with the Olympics. This could be seen as Saudi Arabia wanting full control of esports at the Olympics (and beyond). The new leadership at IOC felt that this would give the Saudi government too much control over the Olympics and fought back.

There are also reports of the Saudi Arabian government fighting back against women being promoted to leadership positions. That’s really not all too surprising, as we’ve seen women’s esports already falling apart under Saudi Arabian leadership.

What will esports in the Olympics look like?

Image Credit: Olympics

While the esports community is largely happy that Saudi Arabia will be removed from the Olympic Esports Games due to the country’s continued takeover of the entire industry, I can’t say that I’m looking forward to the Games either way.

Back when it was first announced, I couldn’t help but laugh. The featured games included stuff like archery and cycling simulators. I get it’s the Olympics, but at this rate, we wouldn’t need “esports” in the event. There is no point in representation if it’s not accurate at all.

With the Olympics originally not planning to include the most popular esports titles and not inviting the top players to represent the best-of-the-best, I don’t really get the point of having esports there.

ZZZZZZ.

Let’s see what the IOC’s “new direction” for esports will be.

