Shift Up apologises for NIKKE art that some fans thought insulted their junk

It’s not even 11 am as I write this. The developers of the gacha game Goddess of Victory: NIKKE, Shift Up, have had to come out to say they didn’t mean any offence over a previous promotional image. Now, you might be wondering, what was the offending picture, and how did it offend the playerbase?

As reported by ThisIsGame, a South Korean outlet, back in August, a 1000th-day anniversary image was uploaded. Seems innocent enough. To the delusional lunatics online, however, it was a slight against their manhood.

What is the 4B Movement?

For the last few years in Korea, the 4B movement has been around. It’s a radical feminist movement that comes out of issues with how Korea treats its women. 4B stands for the “four nos”: no sex with men; no giving birth; no dating men, and no marriage with men.

While I sympathise with the ideals behind the movement, it’s effectively tied to the Mumsnet of South Korea. The online community at WOMAD has been accused of homophobia and transphobia. However, the 4B movement is not as prominent as it was, as it hit the wider online shores last year.

Part of this movement is using gestures to infer small penises. Someone, somewhere, saw the gesture in that August Nikke post, and that’s now snowballed to Shift Up apologising for it on an announcement stream this week:

“We will never tolerate anyone intentionally inserting hate speech into NIKKE or approaching the game with that mindset.”

NIKKE devs already fixed all of this in August

The weird thing is, they didn’t directly refer to what they were talking about. Shift Up is now adding additional layers of review to its internal processes, but the whole thing is so overblown. At the center of it is the gesture “jibgeson” or “crab hand”. Two characters in the image have their hands posed like it, sending sects of the fanbase into a furious frenzy.

Shift Up reissued the image in August, pinning the blame on a “collaborative foreign outsourcer” and “no hate speech” was intended. This new image literally just changed the hands over. They even gave free items out in the game as an apology. In comment sections on recent posts by the company, it seems it’s still some kind of issue for the chronically online.

If you’re reading this and have taken even the slightest iota of offence from this entire situation, please log off.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy