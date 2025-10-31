It looks like Xbox players may finally get the Silent Hill 2 remake

Looks like we’re getting a bit of a Halloween treat from Konami today.

Earlier today, sharp-eyed gamers spotted a new listing by the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) – a yet-to-be-revealed Xbox port of last year’s Silent Hill 2 remake. Right now, the Silent Hill 2 remake is only available for PlayStation 5 and PC players.

“I honestly didn’t know it wasn’t on Xbox until it started being rumored,” joked one gamer. I’m including this Reddit comment because I also was not aware.

Well, those still coping with the Xbox Series X|S ahead of its demise may get the Silent Hill 2 remake today or this weekend!

Silent Hill 2 remake goooood

Silent Hill 2 was rated 17+ on ESRB, by the way, for blood, gore, violence, sexual themes, strong language… The same rating it was given for PlayStation 5 and PC.

The Silent Hill 2 remake has sold 2.5 million copies worldwide so far. This has made it one of the best-selling games in the franchise. And that’s without selling on Xbox Series X|S yet.

Silent Hill 2 is very dark, gritty, and slow-moving, creating an intense and spooky atmosphere that’s perfect for Halloween. It’s not a jump-scare-type game but more of an immersive and realistic experience that leaves you with chills.

If you don’t plan to touch grass this Halloween, this could be the perfect way to spend the night.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy