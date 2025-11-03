Slots-based roguelite “Slot & Dungeons” launches on Steam Early Access

We have touched before on the current swathe of games using gambling mechanics in “non-gambling” environments and the success they have had. We have had the huge success of Balatro and more recently CloverPit and Slots and Daggers, and now we can throw another – Slot and Dungeons, into the mix.

Slot machine manufacturers have for years been building games that encourage “just one more go”, albeit with the ever-enticing prospect that you might just be the one to win the jackpot from it. Games are different in that the RNG has traditionally been hidden, but is now being pushed to the forefront with slot machine mechanics.

Slot & Dungeons is a solo deck-building roguelite that combines luck and strategy — the placement of enemies and items within each dungeon is determined by the spin of a slot machine where you use powerful spells and skills to wipe out enemies, strengthen your abilities as you level up, and conquer every dungeon in your path.

Features:

◆ Three Playable Characters and Diverse Stages

In the Early Access version, players can choose from three unique characters: Warrior, Mage, and Gambler.

Explore a variety of distinctive stages — from volcanic lands to underwater temples and catacombs — each offering multiple difficulty levels and a new adventure every time you play.

◆ Endless Strategies with a Wealth of Content

Featuring over 100 items, 90 spells, 150 relics, and more than 150 types of enemies.

You can pick up the game now on Steam with a 16% launch discount, and there is also a demo available to try it out first.

