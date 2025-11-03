slotanddungeons
Category:
News

Slots-based roguelite “Slot & Dungeons” launches on Steam Early Access

Image of Paul McNally
Paul McNally
|

Last Updated On: Nov 3, 2025 4:07 pm CET

We have touched before on the current swathe of games using gambling mechanics in “non-gambling” environments and the success they have had. We have had the huge success of Balatro and more recently CloverPit and Slots and Daggers, and now we can throw another – Slot and Dungeons, into the mix.

Slot machine manufacturers have for years been building games that encourage “just one more go”, albeit with the ever-enticing prospect that you might just be the one to win the jackpot from it. Games are different in that the RNG has traditionally been hidden, but is now being pushed to the forefront with slot machine mechanics.

Slot & Dungeons is a solo deck-building roguelite that combines luck and strategy — the placement of enemies and items within each dungeon is determined by the spin of a slot machine where you use powerful spells and skills to wipe out enemies, strengthen your abilities as you level up, and conquer every dungeon in your path.

Features:

◆ Three Playable Characters and Diverse Stages
In the Early Access version, players can choose from three unique characters: Warrior, Mage, and Gambler.

Explore a variety of distinctive stages — from volcanic lands to underwater temples and catacombs — each offering multiple difficulty levels and a new adventure every time you play.

◆ Endless Strategies with a Wealth of Content
Featuring over 100 items, 90 spells, 150 relics, and more than 150 types of enemies.

You can pick up the game now on Steam with a 16% launch discount, and there is also a demo available to try it out first.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
Related Content
Related Content
Related Content
Author
Image of Paul McNally
Paul McNally
Managing Editor
Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine, PlayStation Pro, Amiga Action, Mega Action, ST Action, GQ, Loaded, and the The Mirror. He has also hosted panels at retro-gaming conventions and can regularly be found guesting on gaming podcasts and Twitch shows. Believing that the reader deserves actually to enjoy what they are reading is a big part of Paul’s ethos when it comes to gaming journalism, elevating the sites he works on above the norm. Reach out on X.
twitter