Smash creator Sakurai shares sad news about his beloved cat Fukurashi

During the height of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, the FGC flocked to Masahiro Sakurai’s X account to look for clues and hints on the next DLC fighter. They’d also get to see some insight into his life, including riding a horse during his “retirement” and sharing images of his beloved cat Fukurashi.

Now, the hype has turned to Kirby Air Riders. There have been multiple broadcasts in a row discussing the game’s single button and deep lore. But behind the scenes, Sakurai was dealing with a very sick cat.

Sakurai shares sad news about his cat amidst Kirby Air Riders hype

Image Credit: Sakurai

On November 4th, Sakurai admitted that he didn’t want to “dampen the excitement” of the eventual arrival of Kirby Air Riders, but he finally felt he should share what’s been going on with his cat.

According to Sakurai, Fukurashi was brought to the vet last month, where he was told she may pass at any time.

“She’s on the road to recovery now,” Sakurai said. “However, she still can’t eat much and is in a caregiving state.”

Earlier in October, Sakurai said that Fukurashi’s eyes were “strained” and she appeared “listless.” She was wobbling and not walking properly. When he noticed she wasn’t eating, he rushed her to the vet. Her blood tests came back very bad and she was hospitalized.

“But since she’s a cat who loves home, it seemed to cause her excessive stress, so I brought her back after two nights and three days,” he admitted. “She still wouldn’t eat, but thanks to syringe feeding and subcutaneous fluids at home, she’s gradually regaining her energy.”

At this point, Sakurai is still giving her food and fluids every day. However, Fukurashi is older and won’t ever heal completely.

“She might not have much time left,” he admitted.

At this time, Fukurashi seems a lot better. She’s rubbing on his leg, gazing at Sakurai, and loves all the attention. “I’m hoping these kinds of days can continue just a little longer,” he concluded, sharing two images of his cat (one while she was ill, and one while she has grown stronger).

The gaming community has expressed concern and support for Sakurai, telling him that he didn’t have to hide what was going on from them. Others shared their own sick cats, telling Sakurai they can understand his pain during this time.

Here’s to hoping that Fukurashi pulls through.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy