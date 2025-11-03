SouljaBoy is trying to sell his own handheld console and, uh, yeah I don’t know

I never thought I’d be writing about this, but SouljaBoy is attempting to sell his own handheld gaming console.

Called the “SouljaGame,” this very creatively named console also has an equally uninspired design. It’s basically just a reskinned Retroid Pocket Flip 2/Pocket 4. And it’ll cost fans over $436.

Kiss me thru the Retroid Pocket Flip 2

A site called Retrododo has been has been stalking SouljaBoy’s escapades for years. Apparently, he tried to sell his “own” console in 2018, but was just using retro handhelds. Then in 2021, the rapper partnered with a company called TRDR to sell Retroid Pocket’s with some sort of wonky AI assistant – which ended up with the Retrododo reporter and SouljaBoy getting into a beef.

This hasn’t stopped SouljaBoy from trying to make his own handheld once more. Is the third time the charm? No, if you ask Retrododo.

The SouljaGame was spotted on Instagram, with the rapper himself stating that it has “Sonic, TikTok, Instagram, and everything you need.” On his website, it’s described as “cutting edge,” which is pretty funny for just selling a reskinned Retroit Pocket Flip 2 worth $200.

When Retrododo reached out to Retroid about the rapper’s knockoff, a representative told them that this is “not any kind of official licensing deal,” adding that SouljaBoy does not have permission. In other words, I guess SouljaBoy’s latest console is an illegal scam.

While this is definitely some desperate cash grab by the has-been rapper, it still might be more appealing than buying a $1,200 Xbox for some.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy