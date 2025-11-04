I’ve been playing on the Steam Deck for years, and Valve just fixed my biggest issue with its handheld PC out of nowhere

It’s no secret that the Steam Deck has kicked off a big handheld PC gold rush, with the likes of ASUS, MSI, and plenty more getting involved.

Still, one of my biggest issues (and I’ve been playing on one since 2022) has been how the system handles downloads.

You see, Steam Deck systems can only download when they’re on and awake, with no downloads running while the console is asleep. Given that it’s something the Nintendo Switch 2 and other consoles offer, it’s a bit of a nuisance.

And now, out of nowhere, Valve has fixed it for Beta and Preview users.

Valve finally fixed Steam Deck downloads

Good afternoon! We've just added a new feature to Steam Deck, allowing it to complete all active downloads in a new display-off low-power mode, before going to sleep. Learn more here: https://t.co/9CvqkAk1bS pic.twitter.com/xcTqGGNaZV — Steam Deck (@OnDeck) November 4, 2025

Posting on the Steam blog, Valve said, “Today we are adding a new feature to Steam Deck, enabling it to complete all active downloads in a new display-off low-power mode, before going to sleep.”

“This feature is enabled by default when Steam Deck is plugged in to power, and can also be enabled on battery power in Settings > Power.”

Given how long I’ve waited for it, I’m turning this on immediately – needing to download patches when I grab my system to play something is a minor inconvenience, sure, but now that friction is alleviated.

“Display-off downloads are accessible in two ways. While Steam Deck is downloading content, pressing the power button now brings up a new dialog, asking whether you’d like to continue downloading with the screen off. Select Continue, and Steam Deck will go into the new low-power download mode. In addition, Steam Deck will automatically go into this mode after an idle timeout.”

“While in this mode, if you press a button or move Steam Deck, a new status screen will be shown with download progress (see above). From here you can fully wake Steam Deck or let it continue downloading with the screen off.”

Valve says your console will put itself into “full sleep mode” if the battery gets below 20%, but hey, I’m taking this as a huge win – and one that basically fixes my final complaint for the system.

If you’ll excuse me, I have a Steam Deck update to install.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy