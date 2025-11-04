SteelSeries’ new Arctis Nova Elite headset is ridiculously priced, but I refuse to stop wearing it

You can buy a lot for $600. You could get yourself a PS5, for example, or a Nintendo Switch 2, and have a ton left over for games and accessories. So when I say you could also buy a SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite headset, I’m not expecting you to drop what you’re doing to rush out and buy one.

SteelSeries has had a lock on budget and mid-range headsets, and its $349 Arctics Nova Pro are great, too, but now the manufacturer is targeting those with a need for even more audio clarity, and with the deepest pockets.

That price tag reverberates through every part of the Arctis Nova Elite, for better and for worse, but against all odds, I think it does a lot to earn it.

SteelSeries’ Arctis Nova Elite just kickstarted a new high-end headset arms race

A lot of what the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite does is an extension of what you’d expect from earlier, and cheaper headsets.

There’s still a slick base station (that tells me what song I’m listening to, which I appreciate), and hot-swappable batteries. Even the headset’s basic design language is like a sleeker, heavier version of what’s come before (although the weight is nicely distributed).

I work across PC and Mac, but tend to lean towards the latter, so I can use my AirPods Max. Apple’s over-ear headphones aren’t perfect, but they’re convenient, comfortable, and offer pretty great noise cancelling. Since I got my hands on the Arctis Nova Elite, I’ve found myself switching to Windows more regularly.

That’s because listening to music is a treat, with 40mm carbon fiber drivers doing a great job of outputting bass-heavy metalcore, piano-led ballads, and just about everything in between. Unlike my AirPods Max, the sound here is particularly malleable, too, with SteelSeries’ GG suite of tools allowing easy equalizer adjustments.

While the Arctis Nova Elite can connect to three devices at once, I’ve got it hooked up to just my PC, but if you want to use it across platforms, you need only to plug in the required USB-C cables into the docking station. In fact, after spending more time than I care to admit adjusting cables for the Logitech Astro A50X, I was pleased to be able to just plug and play.

Noise cancelling is great here, too, blocking out my wife’s Gilmore Girls marathon in the same room and letting me focus on work – or play.

And that brings us to gaming chops, whereby I’ve found the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite an ideal companion to Arc Raiders during the review process. Embark Studios’ game offers some of the best audio design I’ve heard in years, and the sound of footsteps allowed me to pinpoint more than one Raider that might have got the drop on me otherwise.

Playing Battlefield 6 with friends had me coming through crystal clear through the retractable mic, too, and the sound of bullets hitting the wall next to me only amplified the intensity of REDSEC.

Ultimately, your budget will dictate whether the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite is for you, but for me, I’m finding it hard to take them off.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy