The lost online world that came before the Internet and the World Wide Web

These days, we sit down at a PC or whip out a smartphone, and we are connected to pretty much every corner of the world. There was a time, however, when going online meant physically wrestling the family telephone into a pair of rubber cups and hoping nobody breathed too loudly near the modem.

Table of Contents Eerie glimpse Making of the micro Password = queen123

For me, it was an Amstrad CPC, an acoustic coupler, and later a Protek Cirkit 1200 modem. At one point, we had a landline handset that didn’t quite fit, so the whole thing became a MacGyverized contraption of plastic, wires, prayer, and tape. My brother had his allotted time. I had mine. My dad went on after us. This wasn’t just “using the computer.” This was the evening routine. The family television had its channels, and the family phone line had its secret second life. The second 6 PM rolled past (the time when phone calls got cheaper in the UK), and we were online.

That life was Prestel, and for a generation of British computer kids, Micronet 800.

Eerie glimpse

Before the web, before social media, before Discord, before MMOs, and before every games company decided the word “community” meant a road map and a branded hoodie, Prestel gave ordinary people in the UK an eerie glimpse of what an online life might become. It had email. It had message boards. It had chat rooms. It had software downloads. It had online banking. It had shopping. It had weird little subcultures. It had online games. It had hacks, scandals, lonely hearts, and people racking up bills while pretending they were “just checking one thing.” In other words, it was the internet, but made by British Telecom, rendered in teletext graphics, and billed to your parents.

Prestel began as Viewdata, the brainchild of Post Office engineer Sam Fedida in the early 1970s. The basic idea was startlingly simple and wildly ahead of its time: use the telephone network to connect a home terminal to a computer database, then display pages of information on a television screen. Teletext services like Ceefax and Oracle were also arriving around the same period, but they were broadcast systems. You could read pages, but you could not properly talk back. Prestel’s crucial difference was that it was interactive. The phone line went both ways.

Commercially launched in September 1979, Prestel was sold as a national electronic information service. Users could access pages of news, weather, share prices, train times, travel information, shopping services, ticket booking, banking, and specialist databases. In 1979, this was not just futuristic. It was the future. Britain had created something that looked like science fiction, and it was about to change thousands of lives. Just, not quite yet.

Technically, the whole thing was both clever and deeply charming. A Prestel page was a “frame,” normally arranged as 24 lines of 40 characters, with blocky graphics and a limited palette that gave it the same family resemblance as Ceefax and Oracle. The standard viewdata modem speed was 1200/75 baud: 1200 baud down to your machine, 75 baud back up the line. That made sense when the system assumed you would mostly receive pages and only occasionally send commands, but the moment people started typing messages, chatting, and treating the system like a social space, the limits became very obvious.

Prestel’s servers When logging on to Prestel, users were allocated to one of the following ‘famous’ mainframes where all the content was stored. BRONTE

DICKENS

DUKE

DRYDEN

KEATS

KIPLING

DERWENT

And that is the first great lesson of Prestel. The people who built it thought they were building an information service. The people who used it wanted a place to be.

For all the official optimism, Prestel never became the mass-market revolution its backers imagined. The ambition was enormous. One forecast hoped for a million sets sold by 1984. The reality was harsher: around 7,000 by 1979, 10,000 by 1980, 18,000 by 1982, and roughly 24,000 by 1984, most of them business users rather than families, although one of them was ours, albeit that would be in 1985. The problem was cost, equipment, and usefulness. A Prestel television was expensive, adapters and modems were not yet cheap or common, and for many households a newspaper, TV news, or a quick phone call did the job well enough.

Making of the micro

Then came the home computer boom, and with it Micronet 800.

Micronet was the bit of Prestel that understood the audience Prestel had been waiting for: microcomputer owners. Not the mythical “electronic home” family who wanted to check train times on the telly, but the kid with a Spectrum, the BBC Micro user who knew Mode 7 looked suspiciously like viewdata, the hobbyist who had already accepted that sitting in front of a beige keyboard for three hours was a perfectly normal evening. Micronet began operating on March 1, 1983, with the “800” coming from its page number inside Prestel. It soon broadened into dedicated areas for BBC Micro, Sinclair Spectrum, Commodore 64, Apple II, and others.

The BBC Micro was especially well suited to it because its Mode 7 display matched Prestel’s 40-column format, but the genius of Micronet was not only technical. It was editorial. It treated the online space like a living computer magazine. There were reviews, news pages, technical help, software, competitions, and user areas. You did not just consume it; you poked around inside it.

By the mid-80s, Micronet had become the fun part of Prestel. One 1986 Sinclair User piece described it as having 18,000 users making nine million accesses a month. It listed 13,000 to 14,000 pages of editorial, up to 8,000 pages of software, and thousands more pages of jokes, puzzles, and competitions. That is the kind of number that sounds quaint now, until you remember the whole thing was running through phone lines at speeds that would make a modern smart fridge file a complaint.

If olden-days trivia is what you are here for, I wrote my first-ever games review in a career that now spans nearly 40 years on Micronet 800. It was for the movie tie-in of Platoon on the Amstrad CPC that I received a cheque in the mail for £10, which is around £35 in today’s money. Oh, how I wish those rates had stuck around.

Platoon (Amstrad CPC) – the first game I ever reviewed in an ‘illustrious’ career

But the real magic was Mailbox and Chatline.

Mailbox gave subscribers their own message number. It was email before most people knew what email was. You logged in and, if there was a message waiting, the system told you. No envelope on the mat. No missed phone call. Just a little digital nudge from someone elsewhere in the country who had also convinced their family that this shrieking box was worth the phone bill. Early Micronet staff apparently underestimated just how many messages users would send to each other, which is the most internet thing imaginable. Build a database, people will make friends on it. Build a news service, people will flirt on it. Build a technical network, people will use it to argue.

Chatline took that further. It let users post directly into shared spaces, turning Micronet from a magazine into something closer to a social network. There were normal chatlines, faster “Daisychat” loops, political lines, religious lines, and even a Gay Chatline, years before mainstream Britain was remotely comfortable acknowledging online queer spaces existed. Sinclair User noted that Chatline messages cost two pence each, which makes doomscrolling Twitter look positively philanthropic by comparison.

Inevitably, there were also adult edges to all this. Telemap later advertised an over-18s chat service called Hotel California, with pricing that worked out brutally expensive by the hour. The details feel both innocent and grubby in that very British 1980s way: not so much cybersex as a premium-rate phone bill hiding inside a viewdata screen.

Then there were the games.

For Escapist readers, this is where Prestel and Micronet stop being a historical curiosity and start looking like a missing chapter in the history of online gaming. Multi-user dungeon, MUDs, were text-based online worlds where players explored, fought, talked, schemed, helped, betrayed, and generally did all the things MMO players still do, only without 400GB installs or someone in chat asking if your build is “viable.”

Shades was Micronet’s legend. Accessed through Prestel, it was a multi-user fantasy adventure where players created personae, explored the land, collected treasure, gained ranks, and interacted with real people in real time. In 1987, Australian User described Micronet 800’s Shades and MUSE’s MUD as two of the current favourites, explaining that to play you needed a modem and the right software, then dialled in and started. Shades operated during Prestel off-peak periods, was entered via page 81188, and cost 1.6p per minute to play.

CRASH later captured the appeal perfectly: this was not just an adventure game with other names on screen. The fact other people were there changed everything. You could talk, cooperate, kill, steal, mislead, or just hang around. It was a social space disguised as a dungeon, which, again, is basically online gaming in a nutshell.

Shades was super important because it gave British home computer users something that would not become normal for another decade or two: persistence, identity, reputation, and community inside a game world. You were not just Paul from down the road. You were your handle. Your rank. Your grudges. Your stories. You could make friends in there and carry those friendships out into real life. I did. I still speak to them today. By 1989, Adventure ’89, sponsored by Micronet, had multi-user games on show and players meeting the people behind the personae, proving these worlds had already spilled beyond the screen into genuine social culture.

And then there was the hack.

Password = queen123

No history of Prestel can ignore Robert Schifreen and Steve Gold, because their break-in became one of the defining British computer crime stories. Between October 1984 and January 1985, the pair gained unauthorised access to computers on the BT Prestel network. Famously, they accessed the Prestel mailbox of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh. The case exposed an awkward truth: Britain had built a national online service before it had properly decided what “hacking” legally was.

The National Museum of Computing, which holds Schifreen’s archive, describes the case as a two-year legal ordeal that ended in acquittal in the House of Lords. Schifreen later said there was no specific anti-hacking law at the time, and that he had even told Prestel what he could do. His punchline is bleakly funny: he thought they might give him a job. They called Scotland Yard.

Gold and Schifreen were initially convicted under the Forgery and Counterfeiting Act 1981, an awkward legal bodge that tried to make unauthorised computer access fit a law never designed for it. The House of Lords decision later made clear how artificial that was. The case helped pave the way for the Computer Misuse Act 1990, the foundational UK hacking law still discussed today.

The irony is that the Prestel hack feels almost quaint now. The credentials, the weak security culture, the strange blend of curiosity, journalism, mischief, and public-interest defence, it belongs to a world before cybercrime became industrialised. But it also foreshadowed everything: weak passwords, exposed systems, companies ignoring warnings, governments scrambling to legislate after the fact, and the media discovering that computers could be both magical and dangerous.

Prestel declined as the real internet approached. Micronet 800 closed in October 1991 with more than 10,000 members still on board, but not enough to justify the cost of keeping it going. Prestel itself limped on, increasingly business-focused, before BT sold it off in 1994. By then, the web was coming. The old viewdata screens were starting to look like cave paintings from a digital civilisation that had nearly happened.

But calling Prestel a failure misses the point.

As a mass-market platform, yes, it failed. It was too expensive, too early, too tied to a vision of electronic information rather than electronic life. France’s Minitel showed that a similar idea could work at scale if the terminals were cheap or free and the state pushed hard enough. Britain, naturally, made people pay, let the hardware market dawdle, and then looked surprised when normal families did not fancy spending hundreds of pounds to read gardening advice on the telly.

As a cultural preview, though, Prestel was astonishing. It showed Britain online before Britain understood what online meant. Micronet showed that computer owners did not just want data; they wanted belonging. Mailbox previewed email. Chatline previewed chatrooms and forums. Telesoftware previewed downloads. Shades previewed online worlds. Hotel California and the lonely hearts pages previewed the inevitable adult and dating sides of networked life. The Gold and Schifreen case previewed the legal and ethical mess of hacking. Even the family argument over who got the modem next previewed the fight over screen time.

What I remember most is not the information. It is the feeling.

That clunk of setting up the modem. The absurdity of taping a handset in place because the new phone didn’t fit. The sense that the Amstrad CPC was not just loading a game from tape but reaching out into a secret national network with real people, for me, real girls, not from my school. Somewhere out there were other people doing the same thing. Other kids. Other dads. Other obsessives. Other insomniacs. Other people reading messages, playing Shades, checking pages, writing nonsense, making friends.

It was slow. It was expensive. It was fragile. It looked like Ceefax after a heavy night on the ale. But it was alive.

And for those of us who were there, Prestel and Micronet 800 were not failed technologies. They were proof that the future had briefly arrived in Britain early. It got us ready for the internet, before anybody even knew the internet was coming.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy