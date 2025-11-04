Valve gives CS2 fans a best-of-five Major final before GTA 6

For the first time in Counter-Strike major history, the StarLadder Budapest Major is set to feature a best-of-five final, according to StarLadder’s announcement on Tuesday.

The decision has many fans dropping W’s in the chat. However, some CS aficionados are reading the fine print that the major will still feature BO1 through the swiss stage, so teams will still have to survive a harsh gauntlet to make the playoffs.

This is the StarLadder Budapest Major 2025.



✅ 3 weeks of action

✅ $1,250,000 at stake

✅ First ever Bo5 Grand Final

✅ Full-visibility 360-degree arena

✅ 20,000 capacity pic.twitter.com/b8x894kAwp — StarLadder CS2 (@StarLadder_CS) November 4, 2025

Finally, a best-of-5 final at a CS Major

The groundswell around best-of-five finals has been growing throughout the CS esports scene for a few years now. Last year, IEM Rio featured a best-of-five format for its Grand Final, with ESL FACEIT product manager Michael Parsons citing the importance of the live fan experience.

At the time of that announcement, many fans called for that change to remain — and for good reason. The best-of-five format is superior on several levels.

Firstly, it is a more true determiner of a Champion than a best-of-three. The best of five forces a team to win three maps to take home the trophy, which means a lucky 2-0 will no longer be enough. This means more opportunities for skill to manifest itself on CS’s biggest stage, making it more likely that the better team actually win — or as some fans have put it “no more flukes.”

It’s also more exciting for fans. Best-of-three matches are great, but you expect something a little extra for Grand Finals. The best-of-five delivers with more maps and more action to finish the gauntlet of the major tournament. It feels right to end with the extra gravitas of a potential five-map banger.

VALORANT major tournaments are a testament to the potential of the best-of-five format. Just last month, NRG was on the edge of wrapping up the Champions Paris Final in Map 3, when FNATIC pulled off a raging comeback while down 1/11 to send the map into OT and eventually continue the series. While FNC did not complete the reverse sweep, the match was among the all time great esports finals, and it would not have been possible without the Bo5 format.

For many fans, the Bo5 bit is good news, but the bad news is that the major will stream exclusively on Kick.

Swiss Stage remains Bo1

While it’s exciting to see the final extended to a potential five maps, the Swiss Stage will remain a best of one format. So teams in the Swiss are still just one bad map away from dropping a match. Logistically, the decision to keep the Bo1 is reasonable, otherwise the Swiss could drag on, a Bo1 is far from ideal for teams and fans alike.

Perhaps at some point in the future, we will see majors expanded to Bo3 Swiss stages, but not in Budapest.

You can watch Starladder Budapest Stage 1 starting on November 24th. The Grand Finals will be hosted on December 14th live on Twitch, YouTube, and Kick.

Meanwhile, Grand Theft Auto 6 may be delayed once more. So enjoy the CS2 action.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy