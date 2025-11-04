Warhammer Survivors takes Vampire Survivors and mixes it with 40K and Age of Sigmar, and I can’t believe I didn’t think of it first

Who’d have thunk that having your character wander around killing scores of foes without needing to press a button to fire your weapon would be so exciting? Vampire Survivors certainly struck gold with the idea, pairing perfectly with the arrival of the Steam Deck, but there have been plenty of subsequent rivals to the throne – and now, one is coming from Poncle itself, and it’s called Warhammer Survivors (obviously).

The developer of Vampire Survivors is teaming up with Auroch Digital, the team behind Warhammer 40,000 Boltgun, and it makes so much sense I’m kicking myself for not thinking of it first.

Warhammer Survivors is coming, and I can’t wait

As you can see in the screenshots on this page, Warhammer Survivors is exactly what it says on the blood-stained tin – it’s Vampire Survivor’s endlessly moreish gameplay, layered over with not one, but two, Warhammer universes.

The standalone title includes Warhammer’s 40k and Age of Sigmar universes for futuristic, grimdark warfare and more fantasy-flavored combat, respectively.

Both will have their own character rosters in time, but for now, Poncle and Auroch are confirming Malum Caedo from Boltgun as the first playable character on the 40k side of Warhammer Survivors, while Neave Blacktalon helms the Age of Sigmar half for now.

The devs promise weapons including Chainswords, Boltguns, Whirlwind Axes, and, uh, Citadel Nuln Oil Paint, as well as the familiar loop of picking up passives and power-ups to use to stay alive as long as you can.

Warhammer Survivors will launch on Steam in 2026, and is available to wishlist now.

