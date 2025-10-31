WonderSwan gets fresh lease on life with new Nileswan flash cart

In exciting news for about three of us, the WonderSwan is getting a new flash cart. The Nileswan, made by 49bitcat, which improves on other options currently available by making things just that bit simpler.

Right now, the Flash Masta is one of the better options for flash carts on WonderSwan, but it doesn’t work like most of the others found on different consoles. Unlike, say, the R4 cart for the Nintendo DS, which took an SD card, Flash Masta requires users to connect the cart to the PC to upload games to it. It’ll only handle up to 16 before tapping out.

The Nileswan, which has been in development for quite some time, works as any other flash cart. Slot in an SD card and it’ll load a menu with all your games. Enthusiast Asie on X (formerly Twitter) got their hands on one in July of last year, showing some early work.

Here's one of the features I've worked on previously: VGM playback support! In particular, exports from the music tracker "Furnace" are mostly supported. pic.twitter.com/MD6jSPl25G — asie (@cbrzeszczot) July 30, 2024

Here’s what the Nileswan brings

However, it’s not just improving the act of playing games on the system, but making it far more compatible. It supports up to 16 Mebibytes, which is 16.777216 megabytes. It also brings Real Time Clock emulation, an accelerometer for funkier projects in the homebrew scene, and has generally better support for homebrew.

Straight from the source, here’s the full list of features:

Loading programs from a FAT16/FAT32 storage card (speeds up to 900 KB/s)

Support for running WS programs up to 16 MiB in size

Emulation of the following cartridge hardware: SRAM saves (32 / 64 / 128 / 256 / 512 KiB) EEPROM saves (128 B / 1 KiB / 2 KiB) RTC (Real-Time Clock) NOR Flash (512 KiB)

Battery backup for save data Save data is transferred to card every system start to minimize data loss

Compatible with WS, WSC, SC and PCv2 systems

Firmware update support, with recovery options for failed updates

Recovery button for starting WSC/SC consoles with corrupted internal EEPROM data

Optimized power consumption

Hard gold cartridge contacts for improved longevity

3-axis accelerometer for homebrew

Open source, upgradeable FPGA and MCU firmware

Cartridge label designed by alfaxysm

Developer tools Support for runtime FPGA core switching USB port for quickly testing software (>= 55 KB/s) and debug output Documentation for device programming and protocols



What is a WonderSwan?

The WonderSwan was Bandai’s competitor to the Game Boy, released in 1999. It never made it over to the West, as a deal with Mattel fell through. Ultimately, after a Color version hit in 2000 and the SwanCrystal in 2002, which had a backlit display, the line was canned in 2003, unable to keep up with the Game Boy Advance.

There’s a small scene around the WonderSwan, which has allowed for certain games trapped in Japan to make their way over with fan translations. It’s a weird system to emulate, though, as its dual D-Pad setup means that I find myself mapping it to a secondary analogue stick. It does have a wicked version of Tetris, which you play vertically on the two D-Pads.

49bitcat intends to launch the first batch on November 24 and has already provided a start guide.

