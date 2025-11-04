WoW’s Brutosaur store mount could be returning, based on datamined Midnight files

The folks over at IcyVeins have done it again. With the latest updates to the Midnight Alpha, there appears to be a new line of code that indicates a possible return of WoW’s Brutosaur store mount. The mount is by far the most expensive mount ever added to the WoW Store, with its pay-for-convenience adding a mailbox and auction house for players to summon at will in mountable areas.

As it stands, the datamined line appears to indicate it’s some form of variant. There’s no in-game model to go by at the moment. There’s no guarantee it’s real,and it’s also not the first time that mount variants have been datamined, but never actually placed in the game for players to obtain. So it could be nothing horseburger.

However, with the datamine line found in Midnight, it feels like the Brutosaur could be a returning feature. The first Brutosaur store mount arrived around the first patch of The War Within, and with it marked for a 12.0 patch frame, it could well align with the first season type store sale for all those players who play the game at the start of an expansion launch. Not to mention it’s the most costly mount, and it got snapped up easily by WoW players. Re-running it is probably a good thing for them to do again to line their coffers once more.

The mounts come after the original Brutosaur mount was released with the Battle for Azeroth expansion. The original mount cost 5 million gold and was a way to get the inflated gold from WoD and Legion out of the way. It became a gold grind for many during the expansion, and was later removed as a feat that players achieved when it was live content. The mount now returns in the form of a Black Market Auction, costing much more than it ever did, and now in the form of a store mount in War Within, and potentially Midnight too if the datamine is actually used in the future.

