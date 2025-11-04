Xbox Kinect turns 15 and bam, no one cares what the bottom of an avatar’s shoe looks like

The Xbox Kinect has turned 15, and we’re all grateful the industry got over its obsession with whatever Nintendo was up to at the time. Announced in 2009 as Project Natal, with hindsight being 20:20, I’d probably mark this as the moment it just went sideways for Xbox.

Everything since day dot of the Kinect was weird. Not only did Peter Molyneux get up on stage and effectively lie during a press conference about the tech’s capabilities, but it was also something no one wanted. It was also during this E3 2009 event that, during a demo of Kinect’s integration with the 360 Avatars, we were asked if we’d like to see the bottom of an avatar’s shoe.

Well, bam, there it was.

I had no idea it sold over 35 million units

It shifted 37 million units over the course of both versions of it, but sentiment on the ground was that it was just another stab at whatever consumer oil well Nintendo had managed to strike.

It also didn’t help that a vast majority, if not all, dedicated Kinect games were bad. There was something off during its initial launch era, with that first year filled with sickly sweet family games like Kinectimals or Zumba games.

Any attempt to make a game for people not particularly interested in family affairs led to strange experiments like Diabolical Pitch or one of the many hamfisted attempts to incorporate it into different mainstream games.

Eventually, the Kinect became a pack-in for the Xbox One, and then was slowly taken out of those boxes. In 2017, after just 50 games for the Xbox One had been released that supported the camera in some way, Microsoft shut the whole thing down.

The Kinect was a product of its time, and that was evident even in 2010 when it hit shelves. While a cool concept, it overpromised and severely underdelivered, with the cameras making better use of the outside of the Xbox environment. Yes, of course, tinkerers managed to figure out how to bring it to PC for all their weird needs, like a makeshift motion capture camera, thanks to the depth perception it had access to.

Kinect was the smoke for Xbox’s blaze

While it sold units, like I said at the top, this was the smoke before seeing the fire of where Xbox was heading over the next 15 years. As Microsoft pursued an infinite amount of growth, every division had to come up with some idea for making that line go upwards.

That meant diverting attention away from its core, paying audience, to this potential market that most likely used the Kinect for a month before a child took a liking to Call of Duty over Just Dance 2012. It was a quick scheme that had zero tail in reality.

It was also the start of Microsoft’s weird blunders with the Xbox brand. I guess to justify the price of the hardware (and cramming Skype onto a console), Xbox made the Kinect mandatory for the Xbox One, and then just weeks before launch, reversed the decision.

Word of mouth is difficult to get back into the bottle, and it killed much of the momentum, along with the (at the time) confusing online practices around game ownership. If you want to see what value the Kinect brought to Microsoft and Xbox, think about how easy it is to use it on modern systems. There’s no Kinect port anymore! It’s all gone!

