Next Switch 2 Nintendo Direct Date and Exact Release Time (Global Release Times)

Nintendo has announced the next Nintendo Direct, which is expected to cover Switch 2. If you want to know when you can watch this event, check out the details in this article.

When Is the Next Nintendo Direct for Switch 2?

Image via Nintendo

The next Nintendo Direct covering Switch 2 will air on April 2, 2025. Depending on your location, it may also take place on April 3. Nintendo typically hosts a Direct every February, but this time, you’ll need to wait an extra two months for more official information about Switch 2. Here are the exact dates and times:

Australia – 10:00 PM AWST (April 2)

– 10:00 PM AWST (April 2) New Zealand – 3:00 AM NZDT (April 3)

– 3:00 AM NZDT (April 3) United States – 6:00 AM PT | 9:00 AM ET (April 2)

– 6:00 AM PT | 9:00 AM ET (April 2) United Kingdom – 3:00 PM BST | 2:00 PM GMT (April 2)

– 3:00 PM BST | 2:00 PM GMT (April 2) Japan – 11:00 PM JST (April 2)

– 11:00 PM JST (April 2) Singapore – 10:00 PM SGT (April 2)

– 10:00 PM SGT (April 2) Philippines – 10:00 PM PST (April 2)

As usual, fans can watch the stream live on Nintendo’s official website and YouTube channel. If you miss the livestream, the video will also be uploaded later on the official YouTube channel.

Although Nintendo has shared a short video confirming the existence of Switch 2, the company has yet to reveal more details about the upcoming console. While numerous leaks about the device’s specs can be found online, it’s best to wait for the official announcement.

The livestream will likely discuss Switch 2’s graphics, battery life, controller, and various upgrades. Fans may also expect details about the console’s price and release date, with many speculating that it will cost $400. Nintendo may even open pre-orders for Switch 2 after the presentation.

Besides covering the hardware, the Direct may also provide information about the games available at launch. So far, the only confirmed title is a new Mario Kart game, which will be released alongside Switch 2.

Everything We Know About Switch 2

If you can’t wait for Nintendo Direct in April, some reliable leaks and official news may help satisfy your curiosity.

First, Nintendo promised that it would take all necessary measures to prevent scalpers and resellers from causing a shortage. The company reportedly delayed the Switch 2 release date to 2025 to ensure enough consoles are produced to meet consumer demand. While the exact release date hasn’t been confirmed, the device is set to launch in 2025. Some leakers claim it will be released in June.

Besides a new Mario Kart game, other possible titles may launch alongside Switch 2. The most popular guesses include a 3D Super Mario game, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, and Pokémon Legends: Z-A. For third-party titles, fans may expect to see Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Rebirth, Assassin’s Creed Mirage and Shadows, and Red Dead Redemption 2.

Nintendo has also confirmed that Switch 2 will be backward-compatible, with Nintendo Switch Online available on the new console. However, the company warned that certain games may not be supported.

As for new features, fans can expect the Joy-Cons to include magnets and Hall-effect sticks. There is also a rumor that the Switch 2 Joy-Con can be used in a mouse-like mode. In addition to a larger body, the new device also features a sturdy U-shaped stand.

That’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Nintendo Direct for Switch 2. Remember to mark the date on your calendar so you don’t forget it.

