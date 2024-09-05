Niantic Issues Statement On Pokemon GO’s Streak Broken Glitch

A new season in Pokemon GO means new features and, of course, new glitches. A day into the Max Out season, players encountered a massive glitch in the To the Max! Special Research. In a rare bit of communication, Niantic released a statement about the Streak Broken glitch.

The Niantic Support account on X posted the following statement addressing an influx of player complaints about the Streak Broken glitch:

Trainers, we appreciate the feedback and inquiries regarding the reset issue with the "To the Max!" Special Research. We are currently investigating this issue and we apologize for any inconvenience caused. #PokémonGO — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) September 5, 2024

As of now, all we know is that they are “investigating.” That’s a step in the right direction, but it doesn’t immediately resolve players losing their progress in the To The Max! Special Research.

If you haven’t run into it yet, the Streak Broken glitch is impacting hundreds of Pokemon GO players, with several threads popping up in the r/PokemonGO and r/TheSilphRoad subreddits.

Based on player comments, the error seems to pop up with around 2/3 tasks completed on the first step of the new Max Particle research, with some variation. Players get a “streak broken!” message like you normally see when pursuing a Poke Ball throw streak. Then, all To the Max! research progress is completely erased. As one Reddit user puts it, “RIP previous work.”

Given the cap of 1000 Max Particles and the fact that Max Battles aren’t yet live, this reset creates a problem. If you can’t hold any more MP, how are you supposed to tick off the tasks that ask you to gather these materials?

Some players on Reddit do report that they were able to complete all three steps in the Special Research, so the glitch isn’t a guarantee. However, it is impacting a huge number of players and putting a frustrating start to our new Dynamax adventures.

As of now, there is no known fix and no clear trigger for the glitch, meaning it’s pretty hard to avoid it unless you just don’t attempt to progress the research path at all.

Given Niantic’s statement, we will hopefully see a fix for the glitch soon. Some players are tentatively hoping for a makeup event after recent attempts to compensate players for glitches, such as the Mega Rayquaza raids and the Special Backgrounds errors.

Whether those hopes come to pass remains to be seen. At the very least, Niantic’s initial communication suggests we may at least see a fix for the glitch in the near future.

