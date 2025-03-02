Forgot password
News

Ultimate Ninja Time Accessories Guide and Tier List

What is your Ninja Way?
Nemanja Peric
Published: Mar 2, 2025 12:03 pm

In Ninja Time, mastering the art of combat isn’t just about skills—it’s also about the right Accessories. These powerful items provide unique stats that can enhance your Vitality, Chakra, Mastery Levels, or regenerative abilities, giving you an edge in battle. Choosing the right Accessories can make all the difference between victory and defeat in this fast-paced ninja world, so make sure to follow our Ninja Time Accessories guide and tier list below.

Ninja Time Accessories Tier List

As we can see, there are a lot of top-tier Accessories in Ninja Time, but the best ones are always the hardest to get. If you can’t get your hands on something as good as Black Flames Clothing or Hero’s Clothing, a good starting Accessory would be Bones Clothing or Ankokuji Member Clothing, as they are not too hard to get, and they give good stats for the early game.

Ninja Time Accessories List

Here is a detailed and complete list of all Accessories in Ninja Time, ranked by stats, usefulness, and rarity:

AccessoryAbility
Black Flames Clothing from Ninja Time• +20% Vitality
• +20% Chakra
• +5 Chakra Per Second
Bells from Ninja Time• +50 Chakra
• +5 Ninjutsu Mastery Level
Hero's Clothing from Ninja Time• +20% Vitality
• +20% Chakra
• +5 Health Per Second
Scarecrow's Masks from Ninja Time• Fire Scarecrow’s Mask: +10 Vitality / +5 Fire Mastery Level
• Water Scarecrow’s Mask: +10 Vitality / +5 Water Mastery Level
• Wind Scarecrow’s Mask: +10 Vitality / +5 Wind Mastery Level
• Lightning Scarecrow’s Mask: +10 Vitality / +5 Lightning Mastery Level
• +3 Health per second
Immortal's Necklace from Ninja Time• +50 Vitality
• +5 Taijutsu Mastery Level
• +5 Weapons Mastery Level
• +2 Health per second
Raven's Necklace from Ninja Time• +5 Ninjutsu Mastery Level
• +5 Genjutsu Mastery Level
• +2 chakra per second
Raven's Clothing from Ninja Time• +10% on Vitality
• +5 Ninjutsu Mastery Level
• +5 Genjutsu Mastery Level
Body Bones from Ninja Time• +50 Vitality
• +2 Health per second
• +2 Chakra per second
Snake's Rope from Ninja Time• +75 Vitality
• +3 chakra per second
Immortal's Ring from Ninja Time• +50 Vitality
• +5 Taijutsu Mastery Level
• +5 Weapons Mastery Level
Scarecrow's Ring from Ninja Time• +75 Vitality
• +10 Earth Mastery Level
Bones Clothing from Ninja Time• +15% on Vitality
Bones Clothing (Torn) from Ninja Time• +15% on Vitality
Ankokuji Member Clothing from Ninja Time• +12% on Vitality
• +10% on Chakra
Hat's Clothing from Ninja Time• +8% on Vitality
• +10% Healing on Items and Jutsus
Bug's Glasses from Ninja Time• +50 Chakra
Anbu Clothing from Ninja Time• +12% on Vitality
• +10% on Chakra
Hat's Glasses from Ninja Time• +20% Healing on Items and Jutsus
Raven's Ring from Ninja Time• +10% on Vitality
• +5 Ninjutsu Mastery Level
• +5 Genjutsu Mastery Level
Bug's Clothing from Ninja Time• +12% on Vitality
• +8% on Chakra
Hiden gas Demon Clothing from Ninja Time• +2% on Vitality
• +5 Taijutsu Mastery Level
• +5 Weapons Mastery Level
Snake's Clothing from Ninja Time• +8% on Vitality
• +8% on Chakra
Jonin's Elite Vest from Ninja Time• +10% on Vitality
White Eyes Clothing from Ninja Time• +5% on Chakra
• +5 Taijutsu Mastery Level
Icy's Mask from Ninja Time• +20 Vitality
• +10 Ice Maestry Level
Stone Leo's Clothing from Ninja Time• +5% on Vitality
• +5 Taijutsu Mastery Level
Hidden Gas Demon's Mask from Ninja Time• +10 Agility Mastery Level
Icy's Clothing from Ninja Time• +2% Vitality
• +10 Agility Maestry Level
Jonin's Vest from Ninja Time• +8% on Vitality
Chunin's Vest from Ninja Time• +5% on Vitality
Renegade Bandana from Ninja Time• +1% Level XP Boost
Bandana from Ninja Time• +1% Level XP Boost

After a detailed examination of all Accessories, in and out of combat, we found that Vitality is the most crucial factor when choosing an Accessory. In other words, being able to withstand a hit or two more can make all the difference. Chakra is also good, but as there are Chakra Regeneration abilities in everyone’s kit, they are not as important. Mastery Levels are also important, but those depend on your build, so choose them carefully.

How do I Get Accessories in Ninja Time

You can get Ninja Time Accessories in many different ways. Defeating Bosses is the simplest and main way to get them, but some Accessories are available through missions, too. Make sure to explore the world around you, and you will find good Accessories everywhere you look.

And that is all for our Ninja Time Accessory guide and tier list. Want to learn more? Check out our Ninja Time Clans, Families, and Elements guides.

