Ultimate Ninja Time Families Guide and Tier List [RELEASE]

In Ninja Time, Families are a crucial part of your ninja journey, offering distinct bonuses that enhance your gameplay. Each Family bestows unique abilities, from powerful elemental jutsu to enhanced speed or strength, giving you an edge in combat. Choose the Family that aligns with your strategy with our Ninja Time Families guide and tier list below.

Recommended Videos

Ninja Time Families Tier List

Image by Tiermaker

As we can see here, not all Families in Ninja Time were created equal. the Purple Eye Family dominates all others in terms of pure stats alone and is by far the best Family in the game. A good starting family for those who were not lucky enough to get Wood, Red Eyes, or Purple Eyes would be the Hero Family for its excellent stats and the Bone Family for their high vitality.

Ninja Time Families List

Family Ability

Purple Eyes Family • +25% Damage

• +50% Chakra

• +50% Vitality

• 2x speed

Wood Family • +25% Damage

• +30% Vitality

• + 30% Chakra

Red Eyes Family • +25% Damage

• +25% Fire Damage

• +50% Chakra

White Eyes Family • +25% Damage

• +50% Vitality

Monkey Family • +25% Damage

• +25% All Elements

• +25% Vitality

• +20% Chakra

Yellow Thunder Family • +25% Damage

• 2x Move Speed

• +30% Chakra

Figher Family • +25% Damage

• 1.5x Taijutsu Damage

• +30% Vitality

Hero Family • +25% Damage

• +100% Chakra

Bone Family • +25% Damage

• +40% Vitality

Expansion Family • +25% Damage

• +20% Vitality

Dog Family • +25% Damage

• 1.5x Move Speed

Bug Family • +25% Damage

• +10% Vitality

• +10% Chakra

Shadow Family • +25% Damage

• +20% Chakra

Soul Family • +25% Damage

• +10% Chakra

Healer Family • +25% Damage

• +10% Vitality

Families are separated by the amount of stats they give to the player. After extensive testing, we found that Damage and Vitality are the most important ones for any fight. The 2x Speed increase is also good, but quite rare, as only 2 Families have it. If you are a beginner, look for high Vitality and Chakra, as they are hard to manage before you learn how to use them properly.

How do I Reroll Families in Ninja Time

Image by The Escapist

To reroll Families in Ninja Time, click on the ‘Spin’ button from the main menu. You will end up on a screen that looks a bit like a slot machine. From there, you can reroll your Family, Clan, and Element. But make sure you spend the spins wisely, as they are quite limited and hard to get.

And that does it for our Ninja Time Families guide and tier list. For more related information, visit our Ninja Time Clans guide.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy