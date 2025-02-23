Forgot password
A picture showing a fight in the Ninja Time Roblox experience
Image by The Escapist
Ultimate Ninja Time Families Guide and Tier List [RELEASE]

Madara or Hashirama?
Published: Feb 23, 2025 01:15 pm

In Ninja Time, Families are a crucial part of your ninja journey, offering distinct bonuses that enhance your gameplay. Each Family bestows unique abilities, from powerful elemental jutsu to enhanced speed or strength, giving you an edge in combat. Choose the Family that aligns with your strategy with our Ninja Time Families guide and tier list below.

Ninja Time Families Tier List

Ninja Time Families Tier List
Image by Tiermaker

As we can see here, not all Families in Ninja Time were created equal. the Purple Eye Family dominates all others in terms of pure stats alone and is by far the best Family in the game. A good starting family for those who were not lucky enough to get Wood, Red Eyes, or Purple Eyes would be the Hero Family for its excellent stats and the Bone Family for their high vitality.

Ninja Time Families List

FamilyAbility
Purple Eyes Family from Ninja Time
Purple Eyes Family		• +25% Damage
• +50% Chakra
• +50% Vitality
• 2x speed
Wood Family from Ninja Time
Wood Family		• +25% Damage
• +30% Vitality
• + 30% Chakra
Red Eyes Family from Ninja Time
Red Eyes Family		• +25% Damage
• +25% Fire Damage
• +50% Chakra
White Eyes Family from Ninja Time
White Eyes Family		• +25% Damage
• +50% Vitality
Monkey Family from Ninja Time
Monkey Family		• +25% Damage
• +25% All Elements
• +25% Vitality
• +20% Chakra
Yellow thunder Family from Ninja Time
Yellow Thunder Family		• +25% Damage
• 2x Move Speed
• +30% Chakra
Fighter Family from Ninja Time
Figher Family		• +25% Damage
1.5x Taijutsu Damage
• +30% Vitality
Hero Family from Ninja Time
Hero Family		• +25% Damage
• +100% Chakra
Bone Family from Ninja Time
Bone Family		• +25% Damage
• +40% Vitality
Expansion Family from Ninja Time
Expansion Family		 +25% Damage
+20% Vitality
Dog Family from Ninja Time
Dog Family		• +25% Damage
1.5x Move Speed
Bug Family from Ninja Time
Bug Family		• +25% Damage
• +10% Vitality
• +10% Chakra
Shadow Family from Ninja Time
Shadow Family		• +25% Damage
+20% Chakra
Soul Family from Ninja Time
Soul Family		• +25% Damage
+10% Chakra
Healer Family from Ninja Time
Healer Family		• +25% Damage
+10% Vitality

Families are separated by the amount of stats they give to the player. After extensive testing, we found that Damage and Vitality are the most important ones for any fight. The 2x Speed increase is also good, but quite rare, as only 2 Families have it. If you are a beginner, look for high Vitality and Chakra, as they are hard to manage before you learn how to use them properly.

How do I Reroll Families in Ninja Time

A screen showing the reroll screen in Ninja Time
Image by The Escapist

To reroll Families in Ninja Time, click on the ‘Spin’ button from the main menu. You will end up on a screen that looks a bit like a slot machine. From there, you can reroll your FamilyClan, and Element. But make sure you spend the spins wisely, as they are quite limited and hard to get.

And that does it for our Ninja Time Families guide and tier list. For more related information, visit our Ninja Time Clans guide.

