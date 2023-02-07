The event that everyone and their dog predicted would occur this week is in fact occurring. Nintendo has announced a Nintendo Direct for Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT, featuring about 40 minutes’ worth of Nintendo Switch games that are primarily launching in the first half of 2023. In typical Nintendo fashion, it hasn’t specified which games exactly will show up, but the odds are good the February 8, 2023 Nintendo Direct will deliver updates on Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe, Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, at the least.

Tune in at 2 p.m. PST tomorrow, Feb. 8, for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information mostly focused on #NintendoSwitch games launching in the first half of 2023. Watch it live here: https://t.co/8ce3reaEig pic.twitter.com/Pmf41dQWIw — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 7, 2023

When it comes to Nintendo, there are always rumors upon rumors about what the company may be working on behind the scenes. For instance, a Metroid Prime remaster has allegedly been complete for quite some time, and the expectation is that Nintendo will use it as a stepping stone till Retro Studios finally launches Metroid Prime 4. Will it finally be announced here? Who knows?! There have also been past rumors of a new 2D Donkey Kong game and even a new 2D Super Mario game. And on top of all that, there have been separate past rumors that Game Boy games are planned for Nintendo Switch Online.

It’s entirely possible that absolutely nothing in the previous paragraph will appear at the February 8, 2023 Nintendo Direct, but if that’s the case, that would just be exciting — because it means Nintendo is going to surprise us with something else. That being said, it would be kind of strange if Nintendo doesn’t at least set a new release date for Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, seeing how the game has been finished for eons but was delayed following the outbreak of war in Ukraine.