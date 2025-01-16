Forgot password
Nintendo Finally Announces the Nintendo Switch 2 & Its Release Window

Image of Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes
|

Published: Jan 16, 2025 08:26 am

After what feels like years of leaks and rumors, Nintendo is finally pulling back the curtain on its next gaming console, the Nintendo Switch 2. The system, which will serve as a successor to the company’s current handheld console, is set to release sometime in 2025.

The announcement comes from a video posted on Nintendo’s YouTube channel. The clip begins with the current Switch model before transitioning to the Nintendo equivalent of an anime power-up scene, with the blue and red Joy-Cons transforming into the larger black ones that will come with the new system. The controllers then attach to their new screen, which appears much larger than the one for the original Switch and shows off what may be a new Mario Kart title.

However, that’s far from all the information Nintendo is dropping. Via a press release, the company is not only telling its fans that the Nintendo Switch 2 will arrive in 2025 but also when they can expect to get their hands on it for a demo. Following a Nintendo Switch 2 Direct on April 2, 2025, Experience events will take place all over the world. Here are the dates and locations:

North America:

  • New York, April 4-6, 2025
  • Los Angeles, April 11-13, 2025
  • Dallas, April 25-27, 2025
  • Toronto, April 25-27, 2025

Europe:

  • Paris, April 4-6, 2025
  • London, April 11-13, 2025
  • Milan, April 25-27, 2025
  • Berlin, April 25-27, 2025
  • Madrid, May 9-11, 2025
  • Amsterdam, May 9-11, 2025

Oceania:

  • Melbourne, May 10-11, 2025

Asia:

  • Tokyo (Makuhari), April 26-27, 2025
  • Seoul, May 31-June 1, 2025
  • Hong Kong, To be announced
  • Taipei, To be announced

Anyone who wants to participate will need a Nintendo Account when ticket registration for the events kicks off.

One final thing Nintendo slipped into its announcement is that Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive games are on the way. No titles were announced, and the system will still play physical and digital games from the original console, but the release schedule certainly contains some standout options, such as Metroid Prime 4: Beyond.

Unfortunately, despite being the most important thing to a lot of consumers, price is the one thing Nintendo fails to mention in its press release. That’s a mystery the Direct in April is sure to solve, but there are rumors that point to the system being just over $400. While that may sound like it costs an arm and a leg, it’s in line with the price points for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

