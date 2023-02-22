No Man’s Sky is rocketing into its latest wave of post-launch content with the Fractal Update, which is out now, free for players on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S. This latest drop of new features and improvements arrives as Hello Games’ 4.1 update, and it is a big one. On top of a smorgasbord of quality-of-life improvements, improved visuals, and accessibility options, the No Man’s Sky Fractal Update brings support for PSVR 2, which launched today.

Most notably, the No Man’s Sky Fractal Update adds the Utopia Expedition. This new adventure sees players working to return the once-bustling Bakkin system to its former glory. Those who take part in efforts to rebuild will start with nothing, but Hello won’t leave builders out to dry once they’ve completed their mission. Those who complete all Utopia Foundation assignments will be awarded the Utopia Speeder Starship, a smaller, radiation-resistant ship built for speed. There’s also the Robo-Warden, a tiny orb friend that Hello describes as “meticulous and dependable.”

Some other Fractal Update highlights include overhauled VR options, such as the ability to fine-tune the HUD and improved controls, and a fresh drop of content for Switch players. Those who own No Man’s Sky on Switch can now play with the too-often-ignored gyro controls while playing through new quests. (PlayStation players have also received gyroscopic controls.) Some of these quests include the Nexus missions, giving travelers an ever-rotating list of objectives to complete. Switch players can also check out the A Trace of Metal story mission for the first time today, giving them access to the secrets of the sentinels.

A trailer for the update was published today, but you can check out the No Man’s Sky website for a full list of all of the Fractal Update changes.