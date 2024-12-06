Forgot password
'Not Something To Be Taken Lightly': Jimmy Kimmel Slams NBC's Treatment of Flavor Flav During Christmas Event

Published: Dec 6, 2024 09:05 am

It’s never fun for someone to attend a party they’re not welcome at. But it’s even worse when they go thinking that they’re part of the festivities. That’s the situation Flavor Flav finds himself in right now, and Jimmy Kimmel is coming to his defense, slamming NBC for its actions.

Every year in December, NBC broadcasts the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting. The network invites artists to come and perform, and this year, The Backstreet Boys made the trip. However, when the members of the band were visited backstage by their friend, Flavor Flav, they watched as NBC security told him to leave despite the social media team asking him to make content.

Flavor Flav decided to take to X (formerly Twitter) to explain what had happened, but he deleted his tweet and posted another where he explained that his spirit was “broken.” This led fans to rush to his virtual side, posting heartfelt messages and demanding a response from NBC. One still hasn’t come, but after Kimmel took the network to task on his late-night show, it might only be a matter of time before the powers that be address the situation.

During his opening monologue on December 5th, Kimmel spoke about what a positive influence Flavor Flav is and how it’s disheartening to see the way he was treated. “During the writers’ strike last year, Flavor Flav showed up; he brought food to everyone on the picket line, and he did it at the writers’ strike before that, too, and this is how the man gets treated,” he said.

“This man’s whole life is popping up in random places and delighting us. He’s a real-life elf on a shelf,” Kimmel continued. “They broke his spirit at Christmas; this is not something to be taken lightly. The man is nothing but spirit, and they broke it.”

Despite finding himself in the middle of a controversy and losing some of that Christmas cheer, Flavor Flav is still using his platform for good. Knowing that more people are watching his social media, he posted a link to a GoFundMe page for The Bowery Mission, a nonprofit that serves meals to neighborhoods in New York City dealing with homelessness. Flavor Flav volunteers every year, and instead of continuing to drag NBC, he’s asking people to donate their time or money to help those in need.

The artist is even going the extra mile for fans who donate, responding to them on X and giving them an opportunity to interact with one of the most influential musicians of the last few decades. He clearly knows that he can make an impact and is using his platform for good, even if most people would prefer he just used it to stir up more drama and give them content to distract themselves from their lives.

