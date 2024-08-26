Obby RNG in-game screenshot.
Video Games
Codes

Obby RNG Codes (August 2024)

Image of Jovan Krstić
Jovan Krstić
|

Published: Aug 26, 2024 09:17 am

Updated: August 26, 2024

Added a new code!

Obby RNG combines two of the most popular genres on Roblox into a unique test of luck and skill. Earn Cash by completing obbies while rolling for more challenging stages and hiring workers to complete them for you! These Obby RNG codes will give you enough money to get you started.

All Obby RNG Codes List

Active Obby RNG Codes

  • update: Use for 250k Cash (New)
  • release: Use for 100k Cash

Expired Obby RNG Codes

  • There are currently no expired Obby RNG codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Obby RNG

Redeeming Obby RNG codes takes less than a minute if you follow these steps:

How to redeem codes in Obby RNG.
Image by The Escapist
  1. Launch Obby RNG in Roblox.
  2. Click the gift box button (1) on the right side of the screen.
  3. Type a code into the Type a code here text box (2).
  4. Click the Claim button (3) to collect your rewards.

