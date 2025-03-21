Anime Power is a Roblox anime playground with enemies, powers, and dungeons all based on various popular anime. From Naruto and Dragonball to One Piece and Seven Deadly Sins, venture on a grindy anime journey and max out your character. To guide you on your way, here’s the official Anime Power Trello and Discord.

Anime Power Trello and Discord Guide

You can find all the social community and wiki links you need for Anime Power right here:

The main attraction that you’re here for is the Trello where you can find a wiki-like organization of everything you need to know about the game. It’s the best place to start out as a beginner since you can have an overview of all the game mechanics and content. You can find info on:

Basic Game Mechanics

Codes

All Ranks

All Worlds and World Details

All Pets

All Avatars

All Auras

All Accessories

A Full Abilities List and Guide

All Swords

All Mounts

All Titles

All Lineages

A Full Haki List and Guide

From here I would dive into the Anime Power Discord for more specific information and questions you may have. Check out the various questions channels to ask about the best farming methods. Also, the announcements channel is there for updates and the sneak peeks are a great way to stay updated. Stay tuned for giveaways and codes for the game as well.

Lastly, before you start playing, make sure to check out the community page for sure. Joining the Roblox community page for the game allows you to unlock the auto-clicker feature. This is the fastest way to farm because you can leave your character to attack NPCs with M1s and abilities automatically while you go do something else.

That’s it for our Anime Power Trello board and Discord server guide. Stay tuned to The Escapist for more guides including Anime Power codes for free goodies.

