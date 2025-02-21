Forgot password
anime waves x trello and discord
Screenshot by The Escapist
Official Anime Waves X Trello & Discord

Explore the Anime Waves X Trello and Discord to uncover game secrets, rank up, find hidden bosses, and connect with a helpful community.
Image of Relja Bojović
Relja Bojović
|

Published: Feb 21, 2025 03:48 am

With a unique take on Naruto characters and colorful areas, Anime Waves X has definitely turned some heads since its release. Along your path to glory, you’ll have the chance to collect avatars, rank up, find hidden bosses and so much more. And the best place to find them are the Anime Waves X Trello and Discord, which is exactly what we’re tackling today. 

Table of contents

How Does the Anime Wave X Trello Board Work

Anime Waves X
Screenshot by The Escapist

The best way to describe the Anime Wave X Trello board would be as a much more user-friendly community Wiki. Everything is separated into columns, with each column having its own separate cards. As a result, you can learn the following upon discovering it: 

  • All the different game modes
  • How to get all the Avatars and what are their drop rates
    Ranks
  • Updates 
  • Locations of all the Secret Bosses

After seeing some puzzling Trello boards, this one is like a breath of fresh air. There’s no unnecessary fluff, copious amounts of GIFs or anything that isn’t absolutely essential. I can definitely concur that it helps beginners in a MAJOR way. 

How to Join Anime Wave X Discord 

anime waves x discord
Screenshot by The Escapist

First things first, to join the Anime Wave X Discord server, you need a Discord account. Then, you can just click this link and you’ll be automatically invited to the server. Just complete the onboarding, pick your preferred language (English, Portuguese (BR) or both) and you’re good to go. 

The community is very friendly and willing to ease newbies in, so you can feel free to ask things like:

  • How to get out of the Naturo Village area 
  • How do you craft swords in Anime Wave X 
  • What’s the easiest way to grind gems in Anime Wave X 

Try it, if you don’t believe me. These guys are legit, and any form of snarkiness or passive-aggression is quickly eradicated by the mods. 

So, are you finally ready to jump into the game? Once you’ve combed through the Trello Board and Discord, you can give our Anime Wave X codes a try and get a significant boost from the get-go.


