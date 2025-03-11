Official Basketball Rivals Release Date – Trailer, Trello, and Public Playtest

Here's everything you need to know for the release of the game.

The long awaited successor of Blue Lock Rivals is finally here with Basketball Rivals being based on the Kuroko’s Basket anime and manga. Chrollo’s next big hit is up with a trailer, release date, and periodical public playtest. Here’s everything you need to know about the Basketball Rivals release date.

Image via Current.

Basketball Rivals will officially be releasing on March 14, 2025 at 5PM EST. The news came with the long awaited trailer for the game which you can check out below. I highly recommend checking out the official event page created for the release. There you can track all the information and any date or timeframe changes that might occur last-minute.

Basketball Rivals Release Trailer

Below you’ll find the release trailer and it’s HYPE. The trailer showcases some of the styles from the game like Aomine Daiki’s dribbling and scoring as well as Shintaro Midorima’s full court shot. Testers will be familiar with all the styles but this is a chance for newcomers to the game to get a glimpse of all the abilities you can unlock.

Basketball Rivals Public Playtest – Prerelease

Stay tuned to the Basketball Rivals game page and Discord server for the prerelease public playtest. Essentially, Chrollo will set the game to Public before the official release for 30 minutes every time the Release Event page reaches 20,000 Interested people. So the game will be Public for 30 Minutes at 20k, 40k, 60k interested members, etc. Don’t miss out your chance to jump into the game before launch. I don’t recommend buying anything with Robux however since it won’t be saved for the launch.

Official Basketball Rivals Trello

Image via Current.

Currently in the prerelease phase, there isn’t a Basketball Rivals Trello. However, Chrollo has confirmed that there will be an official Trello board for the game once it launches. There you can check out all the different customization options you can get and roll for. It will follow a similar format like Blue Lock Rivals with each main character from Kuroko’s Basket getting a style.

That’s all you need to know for the Basketball Rivals release date. Stay tuned to The Escapist for more BR guides and upcoming codes.

