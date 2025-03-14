The successor of Blue Lock Rivals is finally here with Basketball Rivals and everyone’s favorite Kuroko’s Basket-inspired lineup of styles and zones. Like with BLR, the Trello is crucial for checking out all the moves and abilities before you roll so you know which ones to keep. Here are the official Basketball Rivals Trello and Discord.

Basketball Rivals Trello and Discord Guide

Image by Current.

Here’s every link you need to jumpstart your Basketball Rivals carrier:

I highly recommend diving into the Trello as soon as possible on launch as it’ll have a full list of all the available customization options. This will include info on all moves and all stats just like in Blue Lock Rivals. The Trello will have info on:

Links and Socials

General Game Information

Mechanics

Controls Guide

All Styles

All Zones

All Game Passes

Basketball Rivals Codes

All Cosmetics

Future Updates

Once you’re done with Trello and need information with more personal expertise then the Discord server is the place to be. You can ask more specific questions in the Questions channel and get community opinion info from Testers and more experienced players. That and it’s just a great place to share cool plays in the Media channel.

Also, it’s your go-to place to stay updated on the game’s progress. The announcements channels are there to keep you informed on new updates and sneak peaks are there for hype. Stay tuned for giveaways as well since Chrollo likes to host them once in a while. Lastly, it’s the best place to get the latest codes.

That’s it for our Basketball Rivals Trello and Discord guide. For more Basketball Rivals guides, stay tuned to The Escapist.

