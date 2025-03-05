Are you going to progress as a Shinigami or Hollow in Hollow Era? It would be much easier making that descision if you had a wiki-like overview for the entire progression of both options. That’s where community hubs like Trello and Discord come in to guide you. Here’s how to find the official Hollow Era Trello and Discord.
Hollow Era Trello and Discord Guide
Here’s every wiki-like community hub like Hollow Era Trello that you’ll need on your journey through Soul Society and Hueco Mundo:
You’re here for the Trello and that’s where I would recommend you browse through first because it’s an objective wiki-like format of everything you need. I would use it to check out the progression for Shinigami and Hollow since that’s the main gameplay aspect of Hollow Era. The Trello is full of information on:
- General Information
- Controls Guide
- Full Shinigami (Soul Reaper) and Visored Progression
- Full Hollow and Arrancar Progression
- Full Quincy Progression
- All Skill Tree
- All Fighting Styles
- All Shikai
- All Bankai
- All Resurreccion
- All Quincy Abilities
- All Quests
- All Locations
- All Items
- All NPCs
- All Enemies
Once you’re done browsing our the technical information, you can dive into the more experienced and community-based opinions on Discord. As with every Roblox RPG, you can ask around for tips, the best elements within a specific category, and community tier lists. Furthermore, it’s a great place to find Hollow Era Codes.
Also, I highly recommend the Discord for tracking the latest updates, sneaks, announcements, and game news overall. In RPGs you need to stay in tune with the latest buffs, nerfs, and new additions to the game for Soul Reaper, Hollow, and Quincy. This especially goes for PVP. And there might even be giveaways you can tune into to win free goodies.
That’s it for my Hollow Era Trello and Discord guide. Stay tuned to The Escapist for more Roblox guides.
Published: Mar 5, 2025 04:35 am