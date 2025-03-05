Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
hollow era trello
Image via Hollow Era Group
Category:
Guides

Official Hollow Era Trello and Discord

Here's every Hollow Era community hub you need.
Image of Gordan Perisic
Gordan Perisic
|

Published: Mar 5, 2025 04:35 am

Are you going to progress as a Shinigami or Hollow in Hollow Era? It would be much easier making that descision if you had a wiki-like overview for the entire progression of both options. That’s where community hubs like Trello and Discord come in to guide you. Here’s how to find the official Hollow Era Trello and Discord.

Recommended Videos

Hollow Era Trello and Discord Guide

hollow era discord server
Image via Hollow Era Group

Here’s every wiki-like community hub like Hollow Era Trello that you’ll need on your journey through Soul Society and Hueco Mundo:

You’re here for the Trello and that’s where I would recommend you browse through first because it’s an objective wiki-like format of everything you need. I would use it to check out the progression for Shinigami and Hollow since that’s the main gameplay aspect of Hollow Era. The Trello is full of information on:

  • General Information
  • Controls Guide
  • Full Shinigami (Soul Reaper) and Visored Progression
  • Full Hollow and Arrancar Progression
  • Full Quincy Progression
  • All Skill Tree
  • All Fighting Styles
  • All Shikai
  • All Bankai
  • All Resurreccion
  • All Quincy Abilities
  • All Quests
  • All Locations
  • All Items
  • All NPCs
  • All Enemies

Once you’re done browsing our the technical information, you can dive into the more experienced and community-based opinions on Discord. As with every Roblox RPG, you can ask around for tips, the best elements within a specific category, and community tier lists. Furthermore, it’s a great place to find Hollow Era Codes.

Also, I highly recommend the Discord for tracking the latest updates, sneaks, announcements, and game news overall. In RPGs you need to stay in tune with the latest buffs, nerfs, and new additions to the game for Soul Reaper, Hollow, and Quincy. This especially goes for PVP. And there might even be giveaways you can tune into to win free goodies.

That’s it for my Hollow Era Trello and Discord guide. Stay tuned to The Escapist for more Roblox guides.

Post Tag:
Roblox
roblox guides
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
related content
related content
related content