Image by The Escapist
Official Jujutsu Shenanigans Trello & Wiki

You go-to places for all things Jujutsu Shenanigans.
Gordan Perisic
Published: Apr 1, 2025 05:08 am

There’s a ton of stuff to smash and blast away in Jujutsu Shenanigans with multiple JJK characters. A list of all features, levels, characters and their moves is a must before diving into the game so that you can check what you want to play. Luckily, you can find everything on the official Jujutsu Shenanigans Trello and Wiki.

Jujutsu Shenanigans Trello and Wiki Guide

Image by The Escapist

Here’s every community hub and social link you need to know everything about Jujutsu Shenanigans:

The JJS Trello and Wiki are the best places to start since they have a clear line-up off all the game features, controls, and mechanics you need to start. Having an overview of, for example, all characters allows you to pick which one suits you best. On the Trello, you’ll find:

  • Full Beginner’s Guide
  • All Characters
  • Damage Outputs for All Characters
  • All Maps
  • All Game Modes
  • Private Server Info
  • Controls
  • All Codes
  • All Emotes
  • All Game Passes
  • All Titles

And many more neat info dumps are also on the Wiki. That said, in terms of subjective or expert opinions, nothing beats the Discord. It’s where you can discuss the best characters and tier lists for everything in the game. This is a community driven game and the Discord is the best community hub.

Also, the Discord allows you to keep track of announcements and sneak peaks so that you can check out the latest patch notes. This is highly important for buffs and nerfs to character movesets or even seeing when a new character moveset comes out.

That’s it for our Jujutsu Shenanigans Trello and Wiki guide. Check out our Jujutsu Shenanigans codes for the latest free goodies for the game.

