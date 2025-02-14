Forgot password
plus ultra legacy trello guide
Screenshot by The Escapist
Video Games

Official Plus Ultra Legacy Trello and Discord

Here's every link you need for PUL.
Gordan Perisic
Gordan Perisic
Published: Feb 14, 2025 07:18 am

Whether you’re aiming to get an overview of the map and NPCs or looking for all quirks, the Plus Ultra Legacy Trello board has it all. It’s you go-to wiki-like hub for every feature in the game. Here’s the official Plus Ultra Legacy Trello and Discord.

Plus Ultra Legacy Trello and Discord Guide

official plus ultra legacy trello
Image via Plus Ultra Legacy

Here’s how to easily get to all the Plus Ultra Legacy community hubs:

If you’re starting out I highly recommend diving into the Trello to get a head start. For example, it’s easier to see what Quicks to aim for if you know what they all do and their rarity. You’ll get a basic overview of everything from locations to abilities. It’s structured like all Roblox RPG Trellos with info on:

  • All Maps
  • Codes
  • Controls and Keybinds
  • Stats Explained
  • All Quicks
  • All Enemies and NPCs

It’s a rapidly expanding HUB of information that’s essentially the Wiki for the game. If you’re looking for a more community-oriented HUB then the Discord is the place to be. There you can ask about more specific questions and opinions about the game like the best Quicks.

It’s also where you can get the latest updates on the game and patch notes. Keeping up with what’s buffed and nerfed will heavily impact things like the Quicks Tier List. The game is growing so it’s the best place to track announcements and giveaways as well as Codes for free goodies.

Speaking of codes be sure to check out our Plus Ultra Legacy codes for free cash. It’s the best way to get you started on your hero journey. And that’s it for my Plus Ultra Legacy Trello board and Discord server guide. For more guides, stay tuned to The Escapist.

Roblox
roblox guides
Image of Gordan Perisic
Gordan Perisic
Gordan loves to dive into the nitty-gritty of roleplaying games whether it be a massive title like Baldur's Gate 3 or a hidden RPG gem on Roblox. You can always find him in the nooks and crannies of multiplayer games searching for secrets. That is when he's not running D&D for his friends.