Official Sakura Stand Trello & Discord

Sakura Stand is one of those Roblox games that has a massive amount of fighting styles called Specs and Stands. Since a reliable wiki isn’t available, the best way to get info on all of them is via the official community Trello and Discord. Here’s how to access the Sakura Stand Trello and Discord.

How to Find Sakura Stand Trello and Discord

Here are all community hubs for the game:

Out of all of these the best wiki-like experience is definitely the Trello Board. You’ll use it the most to check out all moves for all Specs and Stands. Here’s what you can find on Trello:

All Stands (+All Moves)

All Specs (+All Moves)

General Game Info

All Skins

Latest Update Content

All In-Game Features

All Locations

All NPCs

All Items

All Bosses

All Quests

All Events

Where the Trello is a Wiki the Discord is full of useful community features like a Tier List pinned in the Questions channel. You’ll also find the latest Sakura Stand Codes there and you can get updates on the game. This includes announcements, sneak peaks, patch notes, giveaways, and everything you need to know to keep up with the game.

Lastly, as you start playing the game make sure to check out the Trading Server above. It’s a great place to get new in-game goodies in case you want to swap out something you have for something new. Make sure to ask around Discord for item values or even screenshot a trade and ask whether you’re making a good deal in various Discord channels.

And that’s how to find the Sakura Stand Trello and Discord. For more guides on the game, stay tuned to The Escapist.

