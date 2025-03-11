Official Subterra Trello Board And Discord Server

Are you a fan of Terraria and Minecraft? Well then Subterra in Roblox is perfect for you since it’s blend of Minecraft visuals and Terraria’s gameplay style. To get you started, I highly recommend checking out the community info hubs below. Here’s the official Subterra Trello and Discord.

Subterra Trello and Discord Guide

Here are all the community hubs you need to be informed for all things Subterra:

I would start off with the Subterra Trello since it’s a massive hub of wiki-like information. It’s mainly there to help you with the crafting recipes but also you can find info on all in-game features. It’s got detailed information on:

Overworld Structures

A basic FAQ

All Portals

All Cave Structures

All Layers

All Blocks

All Materials

All Crafting Recipes

All Consumables

All Ability Cards

All Pickaxe and Backpack Upgrades

All Weapons

All Enemies

All Artifacts

All Explosives

All Titles and Achievements

All Quests and How to Complete Them

If you need more subjective or expert-based information then dive into the Discord Server. There you can ask for advice and tips directly from the community. It’s a great place to get access to more specific info that might not be on the Trello.

Also, it’s a great place to find Subterra codes or stay in touch with the game through announcements. Channels like Sneak Peeks can also give you an insight into future updates and what you can look forward to. Lastly, stay tuned to the Announcements to so that you can participate in any future giveaways or events that might come up.

That’s it for my guide on the Subterra Trello and Discord. Stay tuned to The Escapist for more guides on the game and future Codes articles.

