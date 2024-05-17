A staple of One Piece and other manga series in Weekly Shonen Jump is the popularity polls, which are conducted to show readers how their favorite characters rank in terms of popularity. Here are all the One Piece Straw Hats ranked according to the latest Shonen Jump poll.

One Piece: All Straw Hats Ranked By Popularity

10) Franky (28th Overall)

Image via Toei Animation

Coming in as the least popular Straw Hat with 66,398 votes is Franky. A cyborg who joined the Straw Hats during the Water Seven/Enies Lobby arc (largely considered the best arc in the series), Franky has had plenty of cool moments in the anime and manga, from his battles with various CP9 agents in Water Seven to his intense fight with Senor Pink in the Dressrosa arc. However, his lower ranking shows that a lot of the moments in which Franky got to shine don’t quite surpass other action-focused or story-driven emotional beats that feature other Straw Hats at the center of them.

Some of the biggest highlights of Franky’s story in One Piece include his burning the plans for the ancient weapon Pluton in front of the World Government, creating the iconic ship for the Straw Hats named the Thousand Sunny, and his robotic suit nicknamed General Franky, which he uses to fight larger opponents or multiple enemies at once.

9) Brook (26th Overall)

Image via Toei Animation

Surpassing Franky at 75,741 votes is the Straw Hats musician Soul King Brook. He is one of the newer members of the Straw Hats, and he was recruited during the Thriller Bark arc of One Piece. Originally belonging to another crew from decades prior in the story, Brook ate the Soul-Soul fruit and sadly lived beyond his intended years, as his Devil Fruit power brought him back to life after he died with the rest of his first crew.

Brook’s ranking in the Straw Hats popularity above Franky might be due to his dark and empathetic backstory, along with the humor that he brings to the crew with his awkwardness and bone-related puns. Brook has also had some great moments in the spotlight as well, most recently in the Whole Cake Island arc, where the major antagonist and Emperor of the Sea, Big Mom, took him captive. Most recently, though, Brook hasn’t had as much time to shine as the others, and that explains his lower overall ranking in the popularity poll relative to the rest of the Straw Hats.

8) Jinbe (18th Overall)

Image via Toei Animation

The newest member of the Straw Hat crew, Jinbe, only recently became the crew’s helmsman during the recently concluded Wano Country arc. Before that, Jinbe was merely along for the ride of whichever adventure he stumbled onto with Monkey D. Luffy. The first major arc Jinbe was featured in was the Paramount War, where he played a critical role in ensuring Luffy made it out alive, even as Navy Admirals attempted to kill him.

Jinbe’s popularity at 102,354 votes can most likely be attributed to his loyal nature toward his captain and all the times he came to the crew’s aid without being an official member at the time. One of the series’ most memorable and striking images occurs during the Fish-Man Island arc, where Luffy nearly dies of blood loss before Jinbe decides to give his, an act considered taboo at the time because of the tension between species. Jinbe’s honor and strength no doubt helped to propel him above the others on this list.

7) Tony Tony Chopper (16th Overall)

Image via Toei Animation

The Straw Hat Doctor Tony Tony Chopper received 116,364 votes, and his talking reindeer design makes it easy to understand why. Chopper is an incredibly lovable character in One Piece, responsible for some of the most heart-wrenching moments due to the character’s innocence and passion for taking care of others. Chopper was introduced in the Drum Island arc and has since become an invaluable member of the crew.

Over the years, Chopper has become something akin to a mascot character in One Piece merchandise. Moreover, the character’s design in the post-time skip section of the story drastically changed, making Chopper appear much more cute. It’s also a joke within the story that Chopper is considered by the outside world to only be a pet of the Straw Hats. Chopper has had some great moments in the story, most recently saving the lives of many samurai in the Wano Country Arc by creating a cure for Queen’s Mummy Virus.

6) Usopp (15th Overall)

Image via Toei Animation

Usopp takes the spot as the sixth most popular Straw Hat in One Piece with 131,090 votes. As a sniper for the Straw Hats, Usopp is an interesting character because he has been both over and under-estimated by enemies way out of his league. Usopp constantly lies to hide his fear, and most of the time, it lands him in outlandish situations. Usopp’s ranking is most likely because he is involved in some of the funniest and emotionally moving story beats in popular arcs.

Water Seven, often considered the best story arc in One Piece, heavily featured Usopp and developed his relationship with Luffy in an intense showdown. Usopp would leave the crew for a brief period and rejoin them under the guise of “Sniper King.” Usopp would also get time to shine in a hilarious moment in the Dressrosa arc that would accidentally lead to the liberation of hundreds of people from the control of Doflamingo. It’s clear that Usopp is at this sixth spot because of his hilarious nature and unintentionally amazing heroic moments,

5) Nico Robin (6th Overall)

Screenshot via Toei Animation

Coming in as the fifth most popular Straw Hat with 599,835 votes is Nico Robin, who joined the crew unofficially at the end of the Alabasta arc and officially in Water Seven. Much like Usopp, Robin gets a lot more development during Water Seven, as she’s given a tragic backstory before she eventually decides to trust in someone other than herself and become a member of the Straw Hats. Robin’s stoic nature and morbid humor make her one of the more popular characters.

Robin most recently fought Black Maria, a high-ranking member of Kaido’s Beast Pirates, which helped to boost her popularity. This fight most significantly led to a whole new transformation for Robin, called Demonio Fleur, which turns her into a giant demon-like figure. This was Robin’s first significant battle since Dressrosa, and seeing as how she was absent for Whole Cake Island and returned to prominence in Wano, her boost in popularity was warranted.

4) Sanji (4th Overall)

At this point in the One Piece character popularity poll, the Straw Hats’ popularity rankings match the overall popularity rankings of all other characters. With 970,286 votes, Sanji is not only the fourth most popular Straw Hat member but the 4th most popular character in all of One Piece. Sanji joined the Straw Hats as a cook during the Baratie arc and has become an integral character with incredible character development throughout the 100+ volume series. Most recently, the Whole Cake Island arc gave Sanji more backstory, along with new powerups.

Sanji’s secret dark heritage revealed during Whole Cake strengthened his relationship with the Straw Hats and Luffy, especially. The high-kicking chef’s traits of vulnerability and self-sacrificial nature make him such a popular character. He also gets a power suit at the end of Whole Cake Island that he uses in Wano. Sanji’s status as a veteran Straw Hat with a heart of gold, paired with recent updates to his backstory, makes him one of the most popular characters.

3) Nami (3rd Overall)

Screenshot via Toei Animation

Nami is one of the first characters to join Luffy in the Straw Hats and was even a part of Eiichiro Oda’s original one-shot titled Romance Dawn that would eventually become One Piece. At 3rd place overall with 1,085,141 votes, Nami’s status as one of the most iconic One Piece characters remains unquestioned. Moreover, Nami has not only played an integral role in almost every major arc of the story, but the character is also the source of comic relief due to her greedy nature and interactions with other Straw Hats.

Moreover, Nami’s cry for help during the Arlong Park Arc remains one of the most memorable moments of the entire series. The entire story arc of Nami’s history with Arlong was one of the first instances in One Piece that showed readers how moving and in-depth the series could be. Since that story arc, Nami has stood by Luffy’s side and set an example of what it means when Luffy wants you to join his crew for future members after that.

2) Zoro (2nd Overall)

Zoro grins with a toothpick

Zoro is the second most popular character in One Piece, with 1,445,034 votes. It’s difficult to sum up what makes Zoro such an incredible character; like the rest of the crew, Zoro is a layered individual. He joined the Straw Hats with his own goal of becoming the World’s Greatest Swordsman and had incredible fights that proved his determination to climb to the top. However, there were instances, such as in the “Nothing Happened” moment at the end of the Thriller Bark arc, where he put Luffy’s goals above his own in unexpected moments of self-sacrifice.

Zoro could be considered the Straw Hat most loyal to Luffy, and as the Vice-Captain, he also has plenty of impressive fights that take center stage in almost every story arc. With his Three-Sword-Style technique, Zoro gets some of the most striking imagery in his fights in both the anime and manga, making his placement as the second most popular Straw Hat justified in more ways than one.

1) Monkey D. Luffy (1st Overall)

In a surprise to no one, at the top of the most popular character in all of One Piece with 1,637,921 votes is Monkey D. Luffy, Captain of the Straw Hats and the future King of the Pirates. Luffy is an amalgamation of everything great about One Piece. Luffy initially comes off as simple in nature, but the beliefs the character expresses through his incredible battles and simplistic dialogue speak volumes about his good nature and his relentless belief in freedom for all, not just himself.

As the beating heart of One Piece, Monkey D. Luffy makes all of the countless characters he’s interacted with in the story better than they were when they met him. It’s hard to think of an emotional or exciting moment or milestone in the series that didn’t feature Luffy at the center of it. As a well-written main character, it’s obvious why he is the most popular character in all of One Piece.

And that’s all the Straw Hats ranked by popularity.

One Piece is available to read online in English through VIZ Media and other services.

