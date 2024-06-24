One Piece Chapter 1118 Recap & Spoilers

With Vegapunk’s broadcast over, Chapter 1118 of One Piece can finally start to bring the Egghead arc of the series to a close, but first the Straw Hats need to escape the island. Here’s what happens in Chapter 1118.

What Happened In One Piece Chapter 1118?

Following up immediately after the events of last chapter, the Iron Giant has been knocked over by Warcury and is sinking to the bottom of the ocean, taking several navy ships with it. The Giant, which has shown to be cognizant at times, finds it strange that it felt the presence of Joyboy again after all these years. With his collapse though, the transponder snail responsible for Vegapunk’s transmission cuts out as the rest of the world debates on whether his death was caused by Luffy, since it was publicized that by the World Government that Luffy took Vegapunk hostage, or if it was the World Government due to the “sins” that Vegapunk committed.

While the world ponders that and we’ll almost certainly learn more about the fallout of his message at a later date, the Five Elders decide their next goal is to eliminate the remaining Stellas so that Vegapunk’s knowledge, and the knowledge of Punk Records, is completely eradicated except for York, who could still be useful to them. York tells the Five Elders the locations of the remaining Stella, Lilith and Atlas, as Warcury makes his way to Atlas, who is currently on the Giant’s flagship.

Meanwhile, Luffy, Dory, and Broggy have made it to the Giant Pirate’s flagship and set off with Sanji, Franky, and Bonney onboard. Bonney used her ability to de-age the vice admirals hunting them, allowing them to make a clean escape. The Straw Hats on board the Sunny in the Labosphere are also preparing to leave too thanks to Edison creating more clouds, but before the Giants are able to rendezvous with the Sunny, Mars flies to the flagship in his Yokai form and begins to attack it. He breathes fire in an attempt to burn the ship, with the few Giants who attempt to protect it getting burned in the process, with Mars swearing no one will leave Egghead alive.

Luffy, once he boarded the ship though, immediately went to galley and ate as much as he could, allowing him to transform into Gear Five once more. The ocean begins to ripple from this and the Giants, who view Nika as a sacred figure, begin to dance at the sound of the music emanated by Luffy’s heartbeat. Luffy encourages Bonney to join in on the fight, but she has no idea how she can stand up to the Five Elders and their monstrous abilities. With some positive encouragement from Luffy, Bonney then uses her distorted future ability in order to assume the form where she is “the most free”, allowing her to gain the powers of Nika. How? Why? I’m gonna be honest, I’m not entirely sure myself, but this results in Luffy and Bonney preparing to fight against Mars as Warcury and St. Peter begin to close in on the ship, setting the stage for a climactic battle.

Truthfully, Chapter 1118 started off relatively strong but then lost some of its momentum as it went on. The way it wrapped up Vegapunk’s message was fine, as was the moment when Bonney used her abilities to stop the vice admirals, but her gaining the power of Nika didn’t sit right with me. I get the connection she has with Nika due to the stories Kuma told her growing up, but seeing her receive such a massive power-up from a minor pep talk just seemed cheap and head-scratching especially how her abilities seem a bit too outlandish and plot convenient. It hopefully will lead to an excellent fight as the Giants, Luffy, and Bonney begin to square off against multiple Elders, but that’ll have to wait until next chapter.

And that’s what happened in One Piece Chapter 1118! Come back next week for the next recap and summary!

One Piece is available to read online in English through Viz Media and other services.

