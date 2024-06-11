One Piece Episode 1109 Release Date Confirmed

Things are only growing more chaotic on Egghead Island as the One Piece anime continues to adapt the first arc of what most likely is the final saga of the story. So, when can we expect Episode 1109 of One Piece to drop?

When Will One Piece Episode 1109 Release?

One Piece Episode 1109 will be released on Saturday, June 15, 2024, at 7:00 PM PST. New episodes of One Piece are being released on both Crunchyroll and Netflix, giving you two options for how to watch the current arc of the series. One of the more exciting parts of the Egghead Island arc is the return of the CP9 antagonists, now under the new name of CP0 (Cipher Pol 0). Water Seven and Enies Lobby are often considered the best arcs of both the One Piece anime and manga, so seeing two of the major antagonists from those arcs return makes the stakes feel even higher.

The latest episodes had the Straw Hats separated throughout Egghead Island and the laboratory level of the island called Labophase. Moreover, there are still looming threats that have been set up, such as the Seraphim, that will help to make Egghead Island differentiate itself with unique and unexpected antagonists. The Boa Hancock Seraphim was a stand-out in the latest episode, and hopefully, the rest of the Seraphim will get standout sequences in future episodes.

Here’s when One Piece Episode 1109 airs in various regions:

PDT: Saturday, June 15, 7:00 PM

EDT: Saturday, June 15, 10:00 PM

UTC: Sunday, June 16, 2:00 AM

CEST: Sunday, June 16, 4:00 AM

BST: Sunday, June 16, 3:00 AM

So, One Piece Episode 1109 is confirmed to be released on Saturday, June 8, in the U.S. on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

