One Piece Opening
Image via Toei Animation
Category:
Anime & Manga

One Piece Episode 1109 Release Date Confirmed

Image of Ernesto Valenzuela
Ernesto Valenzuela
|
Published: Jun 11, 2024 08:41 am

Things are only growing more chaotic on Egghead Island as the One Piece anime continues to adapt the first arc of what most likely is the final saga of the story. So, when can we expect Episode 1109 of One Piece to drop?

Recommended Videos

When Will One Piece Episode 1109 Release?

The One Piece Anime, with Monkey D. Luffy in the center, wearing his straw hat and a red costume, and other characters around him.
Image via Crunchyroll

One Piece Episode 1109 will be released on Saturday, June 15, 2024, at 7:00 PM PST. New episodes of One Piece are being released on both Crunchyroll and Netflix, giving you two options for how to watch the current arc of the series. One of the more exciting parts of the Egghead Island arc is the return of the CP9 antagonists, now under the new name of CP0 (Cipher Pol 0). Water Seven and Enies Lobby are often considered the best arcs of both the One Piece anime and manga, so seeing two of the major antagonists from those arcs return makes the stakes feel even higher.

The latest episodes had the Straw Hats separated throughout Egghead Island and the laboratory level of the island called Labophase. Moreover, there are still looming threats that have been set up, such as the Seraphim, that will help to make Egghead Island differentiate itself with unique and unexpected antagonists. The Boa Hancock Seraphim was a stand-out in the latest episode, and hopefully, the rest of the Seraphim will get standout sequences in future episodes.

Related: One Piece Chapter 1116 Recap & Spoilers

Here’s when One Piece Episode 1109 airs in various regions:

  • PDT: Saturday, June 15, 7:00 PM
  • EDT: Saturday, June 15, 10:00 PM
  • UTC: Sunday, June 16, 2:00 AM
  • CEST: Sunday, June 16, 4:00 AM
  • BST: Sunday, June 16, 3:00 AM

So, One Piece Episode 1109 is confirmed to be released on Saturday, June 8, in the U.S. on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

Post Tag:
One Piece
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Ernesto Valenzuela
Ernesto Valenzuela
Ernesto Valenzuela is a Freelance Entertainment writer for The Escapist. For the past seven years, he has covered various festivals, movies, television, and video games for outlets such as /Film, Collider, and DiscussingFilm. In 2020, he received a Bachelor's Degree in Digital Media Production from the University of Texas at El Paso. When he’s not explaining why Metal Gear Solid 2 is the greatest game ever made, you can probably find him catching up on the One Piece anime.
twitter