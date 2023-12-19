One Player’s LEGO Fortnite Grow Op Has the Internet Obsessed

If you build it, they will come. One player’s grow operation in LEGO Fortnite has the Internet obsessed.

The release of LEGO Fortnite has been a win for both Epic Games and the players who flock to the game. After the removal of the OG Map, some were worried that Fortnite wouldn’t have enough to offer to keep people around. However, the addition of the LEGO mode, as well as other modes like Fortnite Festival and Rocket Racing, has provided something for every type of gamer out there.

LEGO Fortnite has been the most notable addition, though, with millions of players already making themselves at home in their own world. What people seem to like most is the creativity; since this is a Minecraft-like mode, players have the freedom to build whatever their brains can imagine. And one player really took that to heart.

Via a TikTok shared on Facebook, one player decided to build their own grow operation in the game. It features several tables in a basement with potted plants that have lights shining on them to help them grow. This sort of thing likely isn’t what Epic had in mind when it released the kid-friendly mode, but it has to give props to the playerbase for being so creative.

Of course, growing plants in a basement is far from the only thing gamers have pulled off in LEGO Fortnite. They have built functioning cars, planes, and even railroads connecting one Village to another. The sky is the limit in this mode, and this operation will probably be far from the last one to go viral.

