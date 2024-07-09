Oshi no Ko Chapter 155 Release Date Confirmed

Oshi no Ko is heating up on both the manga and anime fronts. The second season has recently started streaming, and the manga is currently in the final arc of its story. So, when can we expect Chapter 155 of Oshi no Ko to be released?

Recommended Videos

When Does Oshi no Ko Chapter 155 Come Out?

Image via Doga Kobo

Oshi no Ko Chapter 155 will be released on Wednesday, July 17, 2024. The previous arc of the manga, titled “The End of the Play,” reached its conclusion in Chapter 152. The final arc of Oshi no Ko started with 153 and is titled “Towards the Stars and Dreams.” The main focus of the first few chapters of this arc has been the tense conversation between Aqua and Hikaru Kamiki. The conversation has been enlightening in the characterization of Ai, and it continues to be an enthralling manga that shows the darkness of the entertainment industry.

Hikaru, originally a character perceived as the villain of the manga, is now possibly being shown in a new light. Hopefully, whatever remaining chapters are left in this final arc of the series will shed light on his intentions and show that, despite the seemingly misunderstood nature of the character, it doesn’t matter because of his murderous acts in the series. The entire manga has been leading up to Aqua’s confrontation with Hikaru, and for those who have only watched the anime or are looking to start the series from the beginning, it’s available to read in its entirety on the Manga Plus app.

Related: Oshi No Ko Season 2 Premiere Recap & Spoilers

Here is when you can read the latest Oshi No Ko Chapter in various regions:

Wednesday, July 17, 2024, 8:00 AM PT

Wednesday, July 17, 2024, 9:00 AM MST

Wednesday, July 17, 2024, 10:00 AM CT

Wednesday, July 17, 2024, 11:00 AM EDT

So, Oshi no Ko chapter 155 will be released on July 17, 2024, on the Manga Plus app.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy