Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 9 Release Date Confirmed

Oshi no Ko Season 2 gives the Tokyo Blade stage play arc plenty of time to shine, with each episode highlighting a different actor. Episode 8 ended with the promise of exploring Aqua’s drive for acting, so when will Oshi no Ko Season 2, Episode 9 be released?

When Does Oshi no Ko Season 2, Episode 9 Come Out?

Oshi no Ko Season 2, Episode 9 is scheduled to be released on August 28, 2024. Below is a list of release dates and times in different time zones for the fans who want to watch the episode the moment it drops on streaming services:

Wednesday, August 28, 2024, 11:00 AM EST

Wednesday, August 28, 2024, 10:OO AM CST

Wednesday, August 28, 2024, 9:00 AM MDT

Wednesday, August 28, 2024, 8:00 AM PT

Oshi no Ko is available to stream on HiDive, and a subscription is required to watch the newest episodes. There is also the possibility of getting a HiDive add-on with a Prime Video subscription, which will give you different ways to access the title. There are monthly and annual pricing options for HiDive.

What Happens in Oshi no Ko Season 2, Episode 8?

Oshi no Ko Season 2, Episode 8 was all about Kana Arima getting back into the spotlight. Throughout the series, Kana struggles with her self-worth, which stems from her childhood acting days. Because of the bridges she burned and the relationships she lost because of her arrogant youth, her acting prowess had taken a backseat to her professionalism in an extreme manner. However, Aqua uses his one scene with her to propel her back into the spotlight, allowing Kana to put her true talent on display for the first time in a long time with a stunningly animated sequence.

Oshi no Ko Season 2 has been using the Tokyo Blade arc to examine the psyche of each of the main players in the series, cleverly weaving the manga characters they are playing into mirroring their personal lives. Moreover, the episode ends on a dark note, teasing Aqua’s desire to use acting as his revenge, with Episode 9 likely exploring his psyche going into this performance.

So, Oshi no Ko Season 2, Episode 9, will be released on Wednesday, August 28, and will be available to stream on HiDive.

